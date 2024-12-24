Nimo Live with AratheJay: The Night Nimo was Found with Love

AratheJay isn’t exactly a newcomer to the Ghanaian music scene. For awhile, he has been honing his craft, steadily building a reputation as a unique voice in our music scene. Yet, 2024 was the year he truly ascended. The release of “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” introduced listeners to his artistry, but it was the runaway success of “Jesus Christ II,” his chart-topping collaboration with Black Sherif, that heightened his status as the next big star from the motherland.

So, when AratheJay announced his debut headline concert, “Nimo Live,” reactions ranged from excitement to skepticism. Was it too soon and premature? Could he pull it off? For his dedicated followers, the announcement was a validation of his journey but for others, it was a test of his newfound stardom. Alliance Française was the battleground for this reckoning and what unfolded was nothing short of spectacular.

The evening began with an air of calm. The amphitheatre at Alliance Française held its breath as ushers managed an anxious crowd at the gates. As patrons filed in, they were greeted with a thoughtful touch: free water, an understated but intentional nod to the dry season. Such details set the tone for a night where every element seemed carefully curated.

Anabel Rose at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram

The amphitheatre, with its intimate capacity of about 400-500, quickly filled to the brim with others standing on its ends while more trooped in. By the time the show began, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation, the crowd’s energy palpable.

Hosting duties were deftly handled by the MC, who struck a balance between engaging and letting the moment shine. The opening acts were a masterclass in how to build momentum: Ess the Legend and Anabel Rose of 99Phaces each delivered standout performances. The latter who has also had a remarkable music run showcased tracks from her debut EP, “Something About A Rose.” Kelvin Black, Vondee and street-certified Gonaboy portray their passion for the music they do, warming the crowd for the main act.

The performances felt intimate and unrushed, thanks to a thoughtfully planned schedule.

AlorG with BhadMayors at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram

AlorG and BhadMayors cranked the energy even higher with their crowd-pleaser, “Free My Mind.” The amphitheatre buzzed with excitement, the audience ready for the night’s centrepiece.

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for. AratheJay’s entrance was nothing short of theatrical brilliance. Dressed in a striking ensemble by Cacao & Chocolate and shrouded in a black veil, he emerged to a live rendition of the unreleased titled, “Zion.” The lighting, stagecraft and sheer aura of the moment were enough to give even the most stoic audience member goosebumps.

AratheJay and B4Bonah at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram

From there, Ara delivered a performance that was as much a celebration of his journey as it was a showcase of his future. He performed the every track of “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule” with a live band, proving himself a natural performer. Highlights included a surprise appearance by B4Bonah for “Want to Marry” and another by King Promise for “Sankofa.” EL joined Ara for their collaboration “Delilah,” delivering a high-energy performance that had the crowd roaring. Each surprise act contributed to a more dynamic night.

One of the evening’s most innovative moments came during his performance of “Praise,” where a dramatic reenactment brought the song’s story to life. It was a bold artistic choice that paid off, highlighting Ara’s storytelling and artistic brilliance.

After a quick costume change into an elegant suit by Labrum, while Medikal had a moment with the crowd, Ara returned to deliver the evening’s pinnacle. A soul-stirring rendition of “Jesus Christ II” with Black Sherif. The crowd, already at fever pitch, was overwhelmed with emotion. This felt like a communal experience, as Ara built a delightful connection with his audience.

AratheJay and Black Sherif at Nimo Live. Photo Credit: Instagram

His decision to wrap “Nimo Live” with a prayer, acknowledging both the fans and his faith, was a fitting close to an evening that felt deeply personal and profound. When he declared December 19 as the official “Nimo Live” Day, the crowd’s cheers confirmed that this wasn’t just wishful thinking; it was the beginning of a new tradition.

As the audience dispersed, one sentiment echoed through the crowd: belief. “Bro, I never know say people go pull up for Ara this way oo,” a patron admitted, echoing the thoughts of many who had arrived as skeptics but left convinced and as fans.

AratheJay at Nimo Live Photo Credit: @TryKojo

“Nimo Live” was a triumph and a culmination of hard work, a celebration of connection and a bold statement of things to come. AratheJay has not only found Nimo; he is steadily pinning his place as a leading voice in Ghanaian music. I’m confident he reflected on Matthew’s words when he said, “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

If “Nimo Live” is anything to go by, AratheJay’s light isn’t just shining but blazing a path forward.