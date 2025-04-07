Review: Black Sherif’s Sophomore Album – “Iron Boy”

Black Sherif’s sophomore album, Iron Boy, released on April 3, 2025, is a bold and introspective 15-track journey that showcases the Ghanaian artist’s evolution while staying true to the raw energy that propelled him to stardom. Following the success of his debut, The Villain I Never Was, this project blends hip-hop, Afrobeat, and Highlife into a cohesive soundscape that explores themes of resilience, vulnerability, and triumph. It’s a testament to Black Sherif’s ability to weave personal storytelling with universal appeal, though it’s not without its imperfections.

The album opens with “Victory Song,” a reflective track that sets a contemplative tone. Here, Black Sherif traces his rise from the streets of Konongo to international stages, delivering lines like, “Trouble in my soul, war with my mind/Keeping it together like the grown man I am,” with a sincerity that resonates deeply. It’s a strong start, grounding the listener in his narrative of perseverance. The tempo picks up with “One,” where he digs into his inner struggles, followed by the standout lead single “So It Goes, my personal favourite, featuring Nigerian artist Fireboy DML. This collaboration is a highlight, with Fireboy’s melodic finesse complementing Black Sherif’s gritty delivery over a beat that’s both infectious and soulful.

Tracks like “Top of the Morning,” “Body,” and “Sacrifice” lean into inspirational vibes, offering hope without feeling preachy. “Soma Obi” is a gem, channeling Highlife influences with a smoothness that could easily become a fan favourite. Meanwhile, “Where Dem Boyz” has sparked buzz for its biting lyrics—interpreted by many as a diss toward industry figures—showcasing Black Sherif’s unapologetic edge. Lines like “Cowboy from Ali Express” add a playful yet sharp sting. The second collaboration, “Sin City” with Seyi Vibez, brings emotional depth, balancing the album’s tougher moments with a sense of gratitude.

Production, handled largely by long-time collaborator Joker Nharnah and Lekaa Beats, is polished yet retains a streetwise authenticity. The fusion of traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern instrumentation keeps the sound fresh, though at times, the album’s 43-minute runtime feels slightly bloated. Tracks like “Dreamer” and “Changes” are solid but don’t always match the intensity of the standouts, occasionally diluting the momentum.

Black Sherif’s strength lies in his storytelling and vocal versatility. He’s softer here than in his debut, singing more and exploring a melodic side that adds layers to his persona. In an interview, he described the album as “resilience, toughness, and freedom”, inspired by Highlife legend Amakye Dede and his own life’s highs and lows. That vision shines through, particularly in tracks like “Rebel Music,” which pairs cinematic energy with defiant lyrics, and the closer “January 9th,” (his birthday), a pre-released hit that ties the project together with its haunting introspection.

Public reception has been largely positive. Artists like Shatta Wale, who called it “a masterpiece,” and Efya, who praised its “spiritual depth,” reflect the industry’s admiration. Fans on social media have echoed this, with some even touting it as Grammy-worthy. However, not all feedback is glowing—critic Ricky Tenneson felt it fell short of honouring Amakye Dede as promised, and a few listeners have noted a lack of a cohesive storyline.

Iron Boy isn’t flawless. Its ambition sometimes outpaces its execution, and a tighter tracklist could’ve sharpened its impact. But at its core, this is Black Sherif at his most human—unafraid to bare his soul while pushing sonic boundaries. It’s not just an album; it’s a statement from an artist cementing his place as one of Africa’s most compelling voices. For fans and newcomers alike, it’s a rewarding listen that lingers long after the final note. I’d give it a strong 8/10—imperfect, but undeniably powerful.

Official Iron Boy tracklist. Credit: Black Sherif.

Watch Rebel Music by Black Sherif