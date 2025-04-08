Boogie Hiplife in Motion: M.anifest’s New Road and Guava Trees

When I call M.anifest a “boogie hiplifer,” it’s not for effect. He carved a space between the old Ghanaian soul and the modern cool. His latest album, “New Road and Guava Trees,” is more proof.

The record dropped a few weeks after he was confirmed as a Mass Appeal signee. Before the announcement, a photo with Nas was doing the rounds online. It looked casual, but now we know it was a teaser. This is M.anifest’s sixth album and first under an international rap label. The timing says a lot and a full circle for M.anifest.

The album’s title alone sets the tone with a layered metaphor. The “new road” is both literal and figurative – a nod to his upbringing in Madina, a new label in Mass Appeal, and the ever-shifting terrain of a global rap career. “Guava trees” signal growth, harvest, and earned rewards. These ideas echo throughout the project.

New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest. Cover: M.anifest.

M.anifest doesn’t treat the album as a grand reset. Instead, it feels like a checkpoint—he’s taking stock, observing his journey, and letting the music speak to the climbs and pauses in between. The writing is clear. The tone is reflective but never sentimental.

The famed “GOD MC” continues to do what he does best in his lyrics, which are witty, reflective, and subtly provocative. He raps with the dedication of someone who has witnessed cycles repeat. Pain exists, but so does play. Struggle, but there’s also a rhythm to it all.

The album has a wide range of musical styles. Highlife hints, hip-hop jolts, jazz sparkles, and subtle Afrobeats are all there. MikeMillzOn’Em, GuiltyBeatz, and long-time producer Budo primarily handle the production. The album has breathing room thanks to their labour. The features span genres and geographies – the famous Bien of the Sauti Sol group, Flea, T’neeya, The Cavemen and the outstanding A-Reece. Ghanaian stars King Promise, Darkovibes and AratheJay hold their fort too.

M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.

“TIME CATCH” gives off the perfect wake-up tune. It calls on listeners to seize their moment before it’s gone. Listening to the lyrics flow, “Fire on the mountain, flames so exciting, we give thanks in writing for this new day is finally here”, feels like both a warning and an invitation to capture the moment. “Eye Red” brings forth the urgency in the album. It perfectly captures the nature of Ghana’s capital, Accra, and its inhabitants. A city full of pressure and quickness in its dissection of political greed and corruption – on brand on themes M.anifest captures in his music.

“SAFE PLACE” stands out as one of the more grounded pieces. There’s something calming about how it holds firm. One of the album’s lead singles, “HANG MY BOOTS” with King Promise, softens the album with acoustic honesty, while “WINE AND BLUES” with new Ghanaian star AratheJay reminds you that even heavy thinkers need release.

While he breaks away from stifling love in the churchy, piano-led song “My God,” he also takes on a fun, flirting tone on other offerings, such as “Bad Man.” While “Second Hand” ” album closer explores what is and is not original, “Ease My Mind” sets him on a quest to find the blueprint of romance.

M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.

There’s a quiet confidence in how this project is built. M.anifest appears to be documenting the seasons – the droughts, the harvests, the risks that paid off and the identity he’s had to protect.

“SECOND HAND” closes the album with a simple truth: nothing’s really new, but that doesn’t make it less meaningful. The title itself suggests inheritance, memory, and use. It’s a fitting end to a record about cycles and perseverance.

M.anifest has always been more griot than hitmaker. But this album? It shows he doesn’t need to choose. He can groove and teach. He can entertain and challenge. He can be rooted in Accra while reaching new heights through Mass Appeal.

This is a reroute for the Ghanaian icon who, on “New Road and Guava Trees”, shows the work of a man still climbing but, this time, picking fruits along the way. Maybe that’s what boogie hiplife is; M.anifest is just as classic as he comes.

Call it boogie hiplife, or call it something else. Either way, “New Road and Guava Trees” is M.anifest doing what many can’t—staying grounded while moving forward.

New Road and Guava Trees – M.anifest