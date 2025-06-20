Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”

Summer is upon us, and as it has always been, artists set the tone for how the summer will be with their music. 2025 is not different; if anything at all, this summer might just be steamier than usual.

If you are not sure what sort of summer we will be having in 2025, Ghanaian pop star Amaarae has given us a taste of it in her new song. Titled “Slut Me Out” (S.M.O.), the song is part of a set of songs the singer has been teasing since she announced her soon-to-be-released album, “Blackstar.” From streaming parties and block parties to Coachella, Amaarae has been teasing the song to exciting reception from fans at every point.

As someone who has always championed the fusion of sounds, S.M.O. is a beautiful fusion of Ghanaian borga highlife elements and western bass, delivering a funky, sensual feel. The feel of the beat is reminiscent of an action scene in a movie, but this time around, the action is under the sheets, and instead of people getting hurt, it is going to end with all parties gasping out of pleasure and sexual satisfaction.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.

Amaarae has never been too shy to be vocal about her sexual preferences. On S.M.O., she takes an assertive stance, which many will consider sexy and attractive. People tend to be hesitant when it comes to sexual engagement, but that is not Ama. They say consent is sexy, and no truer words have ever been said. She validates how descriptive she gets about how she wants to be treated intimately.

“My dear, won’t you come blow on my fire” if that is not a clear invitation to unleash your inner freak, I do not know what else is. If the opening line does not work for you, then the constant repetition of “SLUT ME OUT” should do the trick. Amaarae clearly knows how to have a great time and it shows in all the innuendos she uses. From the opening line to the fading echoes at the end of the song, Amaarae’s intention is direct.

S.M.O. is the first song of Amaarae’s Blackstar era. Her third studio album, which celebrates her Ghanaian heritage and blackness, is set to arrive in August 2025. Until then, remember it is a S.M.O. summer.

