The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss

For the better part of a year, the Ghanaian music collective 99 PHACES had been operating in plain sight, hinting that it was officially “99szn.” From high-profile stages like Manifestivities, where they dared to perform unreleased cuts, to the subtle breadcrumbs left across the soundscape; featured appearances on projects like Leonardoddj and Iyke Parker’s “Heartstrings & Loops,” and individual stellar runs from Anabel Rose, Moffy, CozyPols, and KiKi Celine, the pieces were being meticulously laid.

Yet, as is often the case with truly groundbreaking acts, the world, even within Ghana and Africa, didn’t fully realize the moment until it arrived—now “The Kids Are Just Fine” and the rest of the world has to cope.

“The Kids Are Just Fine” conveys a reassurance that, despite the chaos of life and the noise of expectations, “the kids” truly are fine. Across ten tracks, they capture ambition, vulnerability, love, and self-belief through a mix of Afrofusion, Alté, Hip-Hop and R&B influences that highlight both individuality and cohesion.

CozyPols with 99PHACES for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram.

With the release of their debut album, “The Kids Are Just Fine,” 99 PHACES, powered by the voices of CozyPols, Anabel Rose, Freddie Gambini, KiKi Celine, Tikki Waja, Moffy, and the production prowess of Mēl (Producer), Insvne Auggie (Prdoucer & Sound Engineer), and KQ (Producer & DJ), have a firm grip of a vibrant, genre-fluid declaration. This 10-track effort is more of a comprehensive, sonic run and a document of creative endeavours, relationships, and collective growth forged through thick and thin.

The album’s strength is in its unmatched harmony and the cohesive storytelling driven by its expert sequencing. The collective launches off with “BETTER DAYS,” a track entrenched in Afro Fusion and Afro Soul. The synergy here is instantly admirable; it’s what hooks you before the individuals’ dazzling dexterity takes over. Recounting tricky beginnings and the necessary grind, the song is drenched in unmissable hope, a resolute chin-up to the future where “better days” are a certainty.

The transition to “WONDALAND” is a perfect glide into their signature Alté sound, masterfully blending Afro House and Afropop. This seamless genre shift prepares the listener for the album’s thrilling peak.

The energy escalates dramatically with “DANCEFLOOR,” a track heavily infused with the rhythmic pulse of Amapiano and House. It’s a track that captures the duality of youth, the euphoric high of nights out that. This is where the cultural depth of 99 PHACES shines. Moffy possesses an exceptional knack for integrating his root sound of “Asorkpo” from the Ga people into any sonic landscape, and he executes this integration flawlessly against the House backdrop here. Meanwhile, CozyPols delivers a performance that confirms his effortless swag remains intact regardless of the tempo or style.

99 PHACES. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The album deepens its introspective core with “COMPOSURE,” widely touted as a fan favourite. Blending Afro Soul and Afro R&B with the distinct Alté sensibility, the lyrics act as a window into the collective’s shared personality and experiences. The track is an essential showcase for Freddie Gambini, whose reputation as one of Ghana’s most talented songwriters is heightened by his ability to articulate complex emotions and resonant experiences with natural finesse. Holding the sonic anchor is KiKi Celine, while Tikki Waja delivers scorching fire, easily finding the right rhythmic pockets to unleash his vocal power, a talent that is only a matter of time until it’s universally recognized.

The thematic thread of ambition woven through “BETTER DAYS” is complemented by “MILLION DOLLAR DREAMS.” This Afrofusion/Rap hybrid is where the emotional grind is most palpable, yet it maintains an immense joy and calm rooted in the belief of gradually realizing one’s biggest aspirations.

As the journey progresses, we are gifted “MELODY” (Afropop), a blissed-out love story where KiKi Celine’s range is pure bliss. Across the project, KiKi Celine demonstrates immense growth in her trajectory, the clearest evidence of the gift of a collective, where talent is nurtured and evolves through shared experience.

99 PHACES. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The mid-album mastery continues with “MAABENA,” an exceptional Afro Fusion track elevated by impressive, gentle Highlife influences. The adaptable range of Moffy, CozyPols, and Freddie Gambini is once again admirable as they try their hand at “aura farming,” attempting to soothe a lover with their soothing vocals and complex rhythms. The experimentation peaks with “BA HE MI,” an adventurous blend of Baile Funk and Afro Fusion, which showcases KiKi in full display of her indigenous language against a fluid backdrop. The style drives the narrative forward with global confidence.

The penultimate track, “WAY BACK,” is pure, unadulterated joy. Blending Afro Fusion with a Hip-Hop influence, this song effortlessly demonstrates the happiness and sheer creative energy that must have filled the studio during the album’s creation. The cohesiveness is palpable, a true bliss of synergy.

The album closes with a personal favourite, “NEVER GO BACK.” Alongside “Composure,” it is a defining track, an explosive finale of Hip-Hop and Afro-fusion. This song captures the universal story of young people striving for betterment and daring to abandon old ways. It is a sheer effort of will turned into song, proving to be the perfect way to close an album in style.

“The Kids Are Just Fine” is far from a gamble; it is a portrayal of identity and personality, proof that collectives can thrive in cohesion and shared growth without losing individuality. It sees a collective operating at the peak of their shared potential. 99 PHACES is unmistakably emerging at the forefront of Ghanaian modern and urban music with a dynamic presence.

The Kids Are Just Fine – 99 PHACES