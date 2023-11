Video: Awurade Agyeme by Mabel Ofosu feat. Obaapa Christy

Efya Emphasizes Faith as a Child of God & Bible Scholar; defends her feature on Celestine Donkor’s “Thank You” song

Video: More Than A Song by Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor out with ‘Final Say’ album ahead of Celestial Praiz 2023 on 6th March!

Video: Wataban (Wings Of God) by Jesse Morgan feat. Celestine Donkor

Video: Amenuveve by Celestine Donkor feat Bethel Revival Choir

Tongues get bitten as Diana Hamilton, Broda Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, others attempt Celestine Donkor’s viral ‘Final Say’ Challenge

Video: Final Say Medley by Celestine Donkor

Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires