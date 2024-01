Audio: Jee Jen (Getout) by Shatta Wale

Inside the Mind of Shatta Wale: Sammy Flex Reveals the Truth About Managing the Controversial Ghanaian Music Icon

Audio: Ewi (Thief) by Shatta Wale feat. Medikal

Audio: Mina Mino Sin by Shatta Wale

Video: Balloon by Shatta Wale

Audio: Who Say by Shatta Wale

Extraordinary performances mark Mimlife Concert 2024

Shatta Wale declares Mista Myles as artist to watch out for

Shatta Wale Fires Back at Mr Logic, Exposes Lies, Flaunts Cash & Defends Career in Heated Feud! – More HERE!