26th TGMA: Meet the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ Nominees

Ghana Music highlights the Unsung nominees for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Romeo Swag, the promising Ghanaian rapper known to represent his boyhood town, Mamprobi, with pride, is one of the most visible new faces in the scene. The reigning TV3 Mentor champion has leveraged his win into wider recognition. He gained endorsements from big names like Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, Medikal, Gasmila, and Stonebwoy. Before that, he was a finalist at the 2024 AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge. He has gone on to release some blast songs in the year under review, like “Oh Lord” and “Bombay”, which are growing in popularity. He’s delivered strong sets at events like Accravaganza and other platforms.
Tamale-based rapper Fad Lan has become an indomitable force in Northern Ghana. His second album, “I’m A Problem”, was released to strong regional support and features 17 tracks showcasing his range. In 2023, he filled the Aliu Mahama Stadium for his “Amazing” concert. His debut project, “Life Is Too Short,” crossed a million streams, making him the first artist from his region to reach that milestone.
Kaesa is steadily carving a space in the Afrobeats niche after debuting in 2024 with the single “Be Mine” and following up with “On God.” A model and YouTuber, Kaesa brings a fresh face and modern edge to her music. Her style blends melody and rhythm with relatable lyrics. She’s still early in her career but has shown promising consistency.
Formerly known as Essilfie, she rebranded to Ess Thee Legend after winning the 2024 Afro-Future Rising Star Challenge. Her sound blends Afrofusion, soul, and intimate songwriting. She has hosted her own annual concert, “Ess Live", and released a bold EP titled "You Will Know My Name”. The name change mirrors her confidence and readiness for the next stage.
Yaw Darling launched his career in February 2023 with the love-themed single “Pull Up.” The song gained traction for its relatable lyrics and catchy delivery. His follow-up, “Password,” sparked dance trends online and introduced him to a broader audience. Yaw’s energy and emotional clarity make him a standout voice in Afrobeats.
