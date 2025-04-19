26th TGMA: Meet the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ Nominees

Romeo Swag, the promising Ghanaian rapper known to represent his boyhood town, Mamprobi, with pride, is one of the most visible new faces in the scene. The reigning TV3 Mentor champion has leveraged his win into wider recognition. He gained endorsements from big names like Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, Medikal, Gasmila, and Stonebwoy. Before that, he was a finalist at the 2024 AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge. He has gone on to release some blast songs in the year under review, like “Oh Lord” and “Bombay”, which are growing in popularity. He’s delivered strong sets at events like Accravaganza and other platforms.