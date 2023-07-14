fbpx
Sonnie Badu to feature Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale on upcoming projects?

Sonnie Badu to feature Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale on upcoming projects?
Photo Credit: Sonnie Badu/twitter

By far Ghana’s biggest Gospel music export, Sonnie Badu, has expressed interest to feature Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall icons, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on upcoming projects.

In a recent interview with Neat FM on July 12, 2023, the singer of the hit song ‘Baba’ conveyed his admiration for the musical talent of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Sonnie Badu emphasised the potential impact that a collaboration between himself, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale could have, promising a beautiful and memorable musical experience.

He expressed his desire to feature Stonebwoy on one of his songs, considering it a wonderful opportunity. Additionally, he expressed his willingness to include Shatta Wale, believing that their collective efforts would create a remarkable impact.

The acclaimed gospel artist also spoke about the close bond he shares with Stonebwoy, which has developed over nearly a decade of friendship and support. Reflecting on their early encounters, Sonnie Badu revealed that Stonebwoy sought him out during the beginning of his musical journey.

He expressed his long-standing connection with Stonebwoy and his desire to feature him on one of his songs, acknowledging the need to speak to his record label for the collaboration to come to fruition.

Despite belonging to different genres within the music industry, Sonnie Badu remains hopeful that by merging their distinct musical styles, they can create something truly memorable and influential within the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

The collaboration between Sonnie Badu, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale holds great potential to captivate listeners and make a significant impact in the music industry.

