Paul Noun storms the music scene with latest Afrobeat banger; Missing You

9 mins ago
Paul Noun storms the music scene with latest Afrobeat banger; Missing You
Photo Credit: Paul Noun

New entrant on the burgeoning music scene in Ghana, Paul Noun is about to rise quickly on these Afrobeats charts with his unique sound and voice as heard on his Missing You latest audiovisual. 

With his first release out the gate titled ‘Missing You’ produced by Willo Pack, the Takoradi native is confident of his talent and rising to the top gradually. 

‘I always wondered as a kid what it would be like to be on radio & hear my music play and today we’re here.

Finally I’ve shot videos for 3 of my songs and I’m ready to share my gift. to the world ‘, says 24-year old Paul Noun. 

Stream, Download & Enjoy ‘Missing You’ available on all online music platforms.

