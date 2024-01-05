AK Songstress Dispels Notion of Monotony in Recent Songs, Challenges Critics to Listen – More HERE!

AK Songstress, popularly known for her hit track ‘Jonathan,’ has rejected the notion that her recent songs have become monotonous.

AK Songstress stated “Honestly I didn’t hear that criticism until you are saying it but as to whether my songs have become one way is a message that I didn’t get.

She argued on Cape Coast-based Property FM that those who make such claims are people focused on things that can create controversy.

“Unless the people who made such comments didn’t listen to all my songs and as people, we want to listen to songs we like,” she argued.

She explained “If you listen to Jonathan it’s a break-up song and my proposal is a love song after which I dropped another break-up song which is titled Move On.

She refuted “It’s not true that after getting a hit with Jonathan my songs have become one way and I don’t think so but people are always focused on things that can create controversy

