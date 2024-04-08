Lyrics: Shut Up by Black Sherif

If I wanna be something of course imma be it

Win win there’s no competition

We not play with the souls that silly

One man no fi do am finish

Mama said it takes a village

So my boy dem locked in with me

We the voice of the street I said it

We the voice of the voiceless

Period

Do ma thing falasiifoc watching

Hate the man don’t hate the message

So many things inside you fi learn it

Wo nni twaasidi me nto s3bi

If you in trouble 3yaa m3nfr3 me

Niggars up on the streets so said it

Tia mu Rasta Sheriff wey hy3 din

I was doing tack a suveh

Life go show you 3n3 me na me nie

Looking for muna afi kiss one

Killer ee

Ohh

I was doing tack a suveh

Life go show you 3n3 me na me nie

Looking for muna afi kiss one

Dede ee

(Necessary necessary)

Catch one boy and slap am

(Necessary necessary)

You are talking a lot oh shut up

(Necessary necessary)

Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am

(Necessary necessary)

Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta

(Necessary necessary)

I’m a say less niggar, I don’t say much be

All these fakes I see for this fake ass city

I say on my mother ano go make dem touch me

On my name dey wan speed

I say on my mother ano go make dem touch me

On my name dey wan speed

Time to lay hands be

(May3 koomu na mehw3 oo)

Dem go turn to temple runners, dey go stay on their feet

They go stay active, we go show dem something

Lost and loud pussy niggas trynna say something

Better stay calm kid

You dey cross boundary

Me killers in the city, steady sipping purple lean

If I give them couple p’s dem go stay active

Behind you dem go stay active

Nigga how, (how’s too tasking)

Oh my God, ( how steady)

(Sailing)

Oh my God, How, (how’s too tasking)

One kill

(Necessary necessary)

Catch one boy and slap am

(Necessary necessary)

You are talking a lot oh shut up

(Necessary necessary)

Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am

(Necessary necessary)

Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta

(Necessary necessary)

Catch one boy and slap am

(Necessary necessary)

You are talking a lot oh shut up

(Necessary necessary)

Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am

(Necessary necessary)

Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta

(Necessary necessary)