Lyrics: Shut Up by Black Sherif
If I wanna be something of course imma be it
Win win there’s no competition
We not play with the souls that silly
One man no fi do am finish
Mama said it takes a village
So my boy dem locked in with me
We the voice of the street I said it
We the voice of the voiceless
Period
Do ma thing falasiifoc watching
Hate the man don’t hate the message
So many things inside you fi learn it
Wo nni twaasidi me nto s3bi
If you in trouble 3yaa m3nfr3 me
Niggars up on the streets so said it
Tia mu Rasta Sheriff wey hy3 din
I was doing tack a suveh
Life go show you 3n3 me na me nie
Looking for muna afi kiss one
Killer ee
Ohh
I was doing tack a suveh
Life go show you 3n3 me na me nie
Looking for muna afi kiss one
Dede ee
(Necessary necessary)
Catch one boy and slap am
(Necessary necessary)
You are talking a lot oh shut up
(Necessary necessary)
Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am
(Necessary necessary)
Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta
(Necessary necessary)
I’m a say less niggar, I don’t say much be
All these fakes I see for this fake ass city
I say on my mother ano go make dem touch me
On my name dey wan speed
I say on my mother ano go make dem touch me
On my name dey wan speed
Time to lay hands be
(May3 koomu na mehw3 oo)
Dem go turn to temple runners, dey go stay on their feet
They go stay active, we go show dem something
Lost and loud pussy niggas trynna say something
Better stay calm kid
You dey cross boundary
Me killers in the city, steady sipping purple lean
If I give them couple p’s dem go stay active
Behind you dem go stay active
Nigga how, (how’s too tasking)
Oh my God, ( how steady)
(Sailing)
Oh my God, How, (how’s too tasking)
One kill
(Necessary necessary)
Catch one boy and slap am
(Necessary necessary)
You are talking a lot oh shut up
(Necessary necessary)
Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am
(Necessary necessary)
Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta
(Necessary necessary)
Catch one boy and slap am
(Necessary necessary)
You are talking a lot oh shut up
(Necessary necessary)
Eno fi shut ein mouth we help am
(Necessary necessary)
Nti as3m b3n naabao bisa Rasta
(Necessary necessary)