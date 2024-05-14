fbpx
News Flash

Iyke Parker, Leonardoddj and 99Phaces Tease Their Forthcoming Single “Pain and Pleasure”

New song "Pain and Pleasure" by Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj in collaboration with 99Phaces set to release on May 16th.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Ghanaian duo Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj. Photo Credit: Iyke Parker
Ghanaian duo Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj. Photo Credit: Iyke Parker

Following the release of their single Piece of Art, music duo Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj team up with Ghanaian music collective 99Phaces for a new song scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 16th. Off the back of their successful debut year, the new song “Pain and Pleasure” will be the collective’s first song since the release of their tape last year.

Dubbed the official summer anthem, Pain and Pleasure will be the second single by Iyke and Leonardo leading to their debut tape later this year.

Cover Artwork: Pain and Pleasure - Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj ft. Phaces
Cover Artwork: Pain and Pleasure – Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj ft. Phaces

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 19 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown