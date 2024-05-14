Iyke Parker, Leonardoddj and 99Phaces Tease Their Forthcoming Single “Pain and Pleasure”

Following the release of their single Piece of Art, music duo Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj team up with Ghanaian music collective 99Phaces for a new song scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 16th. Off the back of their successful debut year, the new song “Pain and Pleasure” will be the collective’s first song since the release of their tape last year.

Dubbed the official summer anthem, Pain and Pleasure will be the second single by Iyke and Leonardo leading to their debut tape later this year.

Cover Artwork: Pain and Pleasure – Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj ft. Phaces

