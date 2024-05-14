fbpx
“KOKROKOO” by Aligata: A Motivational Call-to-Action

Aligata's "KOKROKOO" is a motivational anthem urging listeners to wake up, hustle, and make their dreams a reality. Don't miss out on this hit track! 🎧💪

Aligata. Photo Credit: Aligata
Aligata’s latest track, “KOKROKOO,” rides on Shatta Wale’s “CASH OUT” instrumental. The title itself is inspired by the sound roosters make in the morning—a symbol of new beginnings. This song serves as a powerful call-to-action, urging listeners to wake up, hustle, and pursue their dreams. 🎵🌟

Listen to Kokrokoo by Aligata

Watch Kokrokoo by Aligata

Aligata – Kokrokoo (Shatta Wale Cash Out Cover). Credit: YouTube

