“KOKROKOO” by Aligata: A Motivational Call-to-Action

Aligata’s latest track, “KOKROKOO,” rides on Shatta Wale’s “CASH OUT” instrumental. The title itself is inspired by the sound roosters make in the morning—a symbol of new beginnings. This song serves as a powerful call-to-action, urging listeners to wake up, hustle, and pursue their dreams. 🎵🌟

Listen to Kokrokoo by Aligata

Watch Kokrokoo by Aligata

Aligata – Kokrokoo (Shatta Wale Cash Out Cover). Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic