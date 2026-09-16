International Hip-Hop star BIGHOOKZ set for Ghana tour this September

Born in Cameroon and raised in Germany before establishing his career in the Washington D.C. (DMV) area of the United States Big Hookz has built a reputation as more than just an artiste.

He is an entrepreneur, executive producer, record label executive and CEO of Str8Team Entertainment with a career spanning over a decade in the global music industry.

Known for blending Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Dancehall and R&B influences Big Hookz has collaborated with internationally recognized artistes including Gyptian, Kevin Gates, Styles P, Mike Jones and several emerging talents across Africa, Europe and North America. His catalog includes acclaimed projects such as Visionary (No Days Off) alongside numerous successful singles that have earned millions of streams across digital platforms.

BIGHOOKZ. Photo Credit: Supplied.

Beyond music Big Hookz has established himself as a respected music executive mentoring upcoming artistes through Str8Team Entertainment while also sharing industry knowledge through his book, “From The Music To The Money,” designed to educate aspiring musicians on navigating the business of entertainment.

Big Hookz Ghana Tour 2026

Big HOOKZ is set to tour Ghana between September 30th 2026 to October 4th 2026 as Ghana music and entertainment scene is set to welcome internationally acclaimed hip-hop and Afro-fusion artist Big Hookz for an exciting promotional and media tour that promises unforgettable performances, industry networking and cultural exchange and the tour will feature club appearances and performances, Media interviews, press engagements, Studio sessions with Ghanaian artists and producers, Music industry networking events, Content creation and cultural experiences across Ghana

BIGHOOKZ. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The tour also aims to strengthen musical collaborations between Ghana and the international music market while introducing audiences to Big Hookz’s latest music and upcoming projects. Big Hookz is a big fan of Shatta Wale from the years and he looks forward to working with Shatta Wale during his tour in Ghana.