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Rap Fada drops star-studded new song ‘On My Feet’

Rap Fada teams up with Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue and Lyrical Joe on his latest single, “On My Feet”.

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Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper Rap Fada has released his latest single, “On My Feet”, featuring a heavyweight line-up of Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue and Lyrical Joe.

“On My Feet” showcases Rap Fada at the centre of a rap-driven collaboration, with Ko-Jo Cue, Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene adding their distinctive styles and performances to the record.

The song has been described as a showcase of the artists’ musical chemistry, creativity and individual energy.

The new release adds another title to Rap Fada’s growing catalogue while bringing together established names from Ghana’s hip-hop, rap and Afrobeats space.

With its star-studded line-up and contemporary Ghanaian sound, “On My Feet” is set to attract listeners looking for fresh Ghana music and a collaborative rap record featuring some of the country’s recognisable voices.

Cover Artwork: On My Feet - Rap Fada feat. Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue & Lyrical Joe
Cover Artwork: On My Feet – Rap Fada feat. Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue & Lyrical Joe
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Ghana Music
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