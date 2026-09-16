Rap Fada drops star-studded new song ‘On My Feet’

Ghanaian rapper Rap Fada has released his latest single, “On My Feet”, featuring a heavyweight line-up of Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue and Lyrical Joe.

“On My Feet” showcases Rap Fada at the centre of a rap-driven collaboration, with Ko-Jo Cue, Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene adding their distinctive styles and performances to the record.

The song has been described as a showcase of the artists’ musical chemistry, creativity and individual energy.

The new release adds another title to Rap Fada’s growing catalogue while bringing together established names from Ghana’s hip-hop, rap and Afrobeats space.

With its star-studded line-up and contemporary Ghanaian sound, “On My Feet” is set to attract listeners looking for fresh Ghana music and a collaborative rap record featuring some of the country’s recognisable voices.

Cover Artwork: On My Feet – Rap Fada feat. Kuami Eugene, Ko-Jo Cue & Lyrical Joe