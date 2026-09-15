RichMaaryo explores life, love and ambition on ‘Architect’ EP

Rising Ghanaian Afro Dancehall artist RichMaaryo is opening a new chapter with his six-track EP, Architect, released via MADVYBZ RECORDS.

Born Richmond Osei Boahen and hailing from Ghana’s Ashanti Region, the artist uses the project to turn personal experiences, ambition, and everyday struggles into a soundtrack about survival, love, faith, and the pursuit of a better life.

Across Architect, RichMaaryo presents himself as an artist who is still building. The project does not focus on one particular mood or experience. Instead, it moves through different sides of his world, from the pressure of chasing money and escaping hardship to the vulnerability of falling in love and the uncertainty that comes with trying to change one’s circumstances.

The EP begins with “Off the Radar,” a gritty Afro-fusion and Street-pop record that immediately establishes the project’s determination. RichMaaryo paints a picture of someone trying to make progress while dealing with fear, uncertainty, and the realities of the streets.

The infectious “Ratatatata” refrain adds to the sense of chaos surrounding the journey, while the repeated “me can’t stop” becomes a declaration that setbacks will not bring the hustle to an end.

The record also has a deeply personal side, especially in moments when RichMaaryo addresses his family. Despite working away from home and experiencing sleepless nights and uncertainty, he reassures his mother and father that they should not worry because better days are ahead. It is a reminder that behind the street energy is someone carrying both personal dreams and the expectations of the people closest to him.

From struggle, the project moves into romance on “Sapa.” The energetic Afrobeat record introduces a lighter side of RichMaaryo, combining Ghanaian Pidgin, Twi, and Nigerian expressions with catchy melodies. Its playful approach to attraction and companionship creates a sharp contrast with the tension of the opening track, while the “Dankyiri, sabali oo” refrain adds a hypnotic quality to the record.

But love on Architect is not presented as something completely effortless. “Relationship” explores the pain of watching someone you care about slowly pull away. RichMaaryo drops some of the confidence associated with his street records and allows the listener into a more vulnerable space, pleading for communication while confronting the possibility of heartbreak.

The song also brings faith into the conversation, suggesting that money, cars and other material achievements cannot replace the deeper things that hold people and relationships together. That spiritual thread becomes an important part of the EP, particularly because RichMaaryo’s music consistently places ambition alongside the need for perseverance and belief.

That hunger for success returns strongly on “Going for the Prize.” Built around Afro-dancehall and Trap influences, the record is driven by the desire for financial freedom and a refusal to remain stagnant. References to dollars, Mansa Musa, Benjamin, kwacha and the bank book reinforce the song’s focus on wealth and elevation, while mentions of Ashongman connect the larger ambitions to the artist’s immediate environment.

The final two songs add another layer to the project’s exploration of love and survival. “Te Amo” is a soulful Afro-fusion love song built around devotion, reassurance and dreams of a better future. Moving between English, Ghanaian and Nigerian Pidgin, Yoruba, Twi and Spanish, RichMaaryo promises to remain beside his partner through difficult times while working toward the kind of success that will allow them to enjoy life together.

Then comes “Trap Life,” arguably one of the project’s most reflective moments. The Afro-trap record questions the reality of growing up with limited opportunities and the pressure that comes with trying to escape hardship. Landlords, family responsibilities, financial problems and street pressures all become part of the picture, while the recurring question, “Would it save me or not?” exposes the uncertainty underneath the hustle.

His reflection on childhood dreams of becoming a doctor or a baller adds another emotional dimension. The young person who once imagined a completely different future is now navigating a reality where survival has become part of the ambition. Yet even within that uncertainty, RichMaaryo continues to look toward faith and the possibility of eventually reaching the “soft life” he desires.

That balance between struggle and hope is what ultimately defines Architect. RichMaaryo is not simply documenting the difficulties around him. He is using them as material to understand where he is going and why he refuses to stop.

His approach to music is rooted in authentic storytelling and motivational themes, drawing from personal experiences, perseverance, and the pursuit of greatness. On Architect, those ideas take different forms across six tracks, allowing the project to feel both personal and relatable.

There are songs for the hustler trying to survive, the dreamer chasing financial freedom, the lover trying to hold onto a relationship, and the individual questioning whether the difficult road will eventually lead somewhere better.

In that sense, Architect lives up to its title. RichMaaryo is still putting the pieces together, but every experience becomes part of the structure. The struggles, relationships, setbacks, faith and ambitions all contribute to the artist he is becoming, while the EP makes one thing clear: regardless of the obstacles ahead, he intends to keep building.

Cover Artwork: Architect EP – RichMaaryo