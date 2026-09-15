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Kofi Owusu Peprah joins E’mPraise Inc. for inspiring ‘Big God’

E'mPraise Inc. presents “Big God” featuring Kofi Owusu Peprah in a memorable ministration of worship, faith and praise.

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Ghana Music
E'mPraise Inc & Kofi Owusu Peprah
E'mPraise Inc & Kofi Owusu Peprah

Ghanaian gospel music group E’mPraise Inc. has released a powerful new worship ministration titled “Big God”, featuring acclaimed gospel minister Kofi Owusu Peprah.

The release captures a memorable time of worship on stage, as E’mPraise Inc. joined Minister Kofi Peprah to minister the song and inspire listeners through its message of faith, praise and the greatness of God.

“Big God” is a timely gospel offering that encourages believers to reflect on God’s power, faithfulness and ability to do great things. The live ministration creates an atmosphere of heartfelt worship, making the song a fitting addition to gospel music playlists across Ghana and beyond.

E’mPraise Inc. also expressed appreciation to Pastor Kwame Asamani, whose support helped make the special ministration possible.

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