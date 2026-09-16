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Siisi Baidoo spread joy with new song ‘Smile’ feat. Oncemore Six

Siisi Baidoo teams up with Oncemore Six on “Smile”, an uplifting new single encouraging listeners to choose joy.

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Ghana Music

Ghanaian gospel singer and worship leader Siisi Baidoo has released his latest single, “Smile”, featuring South African gospel artist and worship leader Oncemore Six.

“Smile” encourages listeners to hold on to joy and keep trusting God even when circumstances are difficult.

The collaboration adds a cross-border gospel connection, bringing Ghanaian worship sensibilities together with Oncemore Six’s contribution.

For Siisi Baidoo, the new release follows a busy year that has included “Ghana Worship Medley”, featuring Kweku Teye, Carl Clottey, Perez Musik and Omari Kissi Jnr.

“Smile” is positioned as music for encouragement, reflection and everyday listening.

Its simple central idea gives the track an accessible message for gospel music audiences in Ghana, across Africa and beyond.

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Ghana Music
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