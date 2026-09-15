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Baba Tundey sets the mood with new song ‘Tonight’

Baba Tundey unveils “Tonight”, adding another vibrant release to his growing catalogue of songs.

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Ghana Music

Ghanaian music act Baba Tundey returns with his latest single, “Tonight”, a smooth and catchy Afrobeat-inspired record.

The new song sees the rising act deliver engaging vocals and an expressive performance over an easy-going groove, making it a fitting soundtrack for late-night moments, romantic encounters and weekend enjoyment.

“Tonight” adds to Baba Tundey’s growing catalogue as he continues to carve out his identity within Ghana’s contemporary music scene.

The release follows recent songs including “Gangster Love”, “Elevation” and “Street Is My Father”, further highlighting his consistency throughout 2026.

“Tonight” is a vibrant, romantic and party-ready record that gives listeners another opportunity to discover Baba Tundey’s evolving sound.

With its accessible groove and feel-good energy, the song is well suited to playlists for intimate evenings, social gatherings and relaxed listening.

Cover Artwork: Tonight - Baba Tundey
Cover Artwork: Tonight – Baba Tundey
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Ghana Music
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