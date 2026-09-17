Ad imageAd image
Music

LALI onthisone turns grief into hope on new EP “Ashiokor”

Lali onthisone transforms grief into hope and gracious moments on debut EP project "Ashiokor".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian singer LALI onthisone has released “Ashiokor,” a four-track EP dedicated to the memory of his late aunt, whose loss has left a gap in his life that the project doesn’t attempt to paper over. Across the EP, LALI works through grief, heartbreak, faith, and the slow business of finding your footing again, moving between English and Ga over Afro-fusion production that leans warm rather than heavy.

The title track, “Ashiokor“, carries the project’s emotional weight. Named for his aunt, the song sits with the disbelief that follows sudden loss. The sense that someone who shaped your life shouldn’t be gone yet somehow is. LALI doesn’t rush past that feeling; instead, he uses the song to say thank you, to grieve openly, and to make a quiet promise: that he’ll chase his dreams in a way that would make her proud. It plays as both a farewell and a tribute to someone whose influence outlasted her presence.

From there, the EP widens its lens. “Korkordene,” featuring Marince Omario, borrows its title from the Ga word for “frog”, an animal equally at home on land or in water, and turns that image into a statement about adaptability. The song argues that resilience isn’t about avoiding hardship but moving through whatever comes, good or bad, with the same steadiness.

Cover Artwork: Lali onthisone - ASHIOKOR
Cover Artwork: Lali onthisone – ASHIOKOR
Tracklist: Lali onthisone - ASHIOKOR
Tracklist: Lali onthisone – ASHIOKOR

Far Away,” featuring Pheebz, shifts into heartbreak territory, tracing the distance that grows between two people after a promise to stay close goes unkept. It’s a song about betrayal, but one delivered without bitterness, more ache than accusation.

The EP closes on “Alright” featuring Eli Khay, an Afro-fusion cut that pulls the project’s themes together into something closer to affirmation. Struggle is still present in the lyrics, but so is gratitude, and the song leans on faith, work, and staying true to oneself as the things that carry a person through.

Taken as a whole, “Ashiokor” is like a short arc with grief giving way to resilience, heartbreak sitting alongside hope, and a personal loss reshaped into something that points forward. It’s a project built on specificity: a real date, a real person, a real language woven through it, which is likely what gives the EP its weight.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
RichMaaryo explores life, love and ambition on ‘Architect’ EP
Kwabilex and LL Degree find common ground on new EP ‘Balance’
Moffy teams up with Marince Omario and KOO JUNIOR on ‘Stay’
New music! Wutah Kobby releases ‘GEN ALPHA’ EP
‘Sun Sherif’: Black Sherif releases 6-track new EP
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article KiKi Celine. Photo Credit: Supplied. KiKi Celine and Ko-Jo Cue take on fear in new single, “Oh Fear”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Gen Z - Fameye
2026 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
D-Black & E.L.
Blue Jeans Energy Drink announces major partnership with D-Black and E.L
News
Heat by Medikal
‘Stay Strong’: Medikal releases new single
Music
Ypee & Olivetheboy
Ypee teams up with OliveTheBoy for ‘Y3 Guy’
Music
Amplify Ghana. Credit: Supplied.
Amplify Ghana arrives in Accra with AMPLIFY HQ and free studio sessions
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

BIGHOOKZ. Photo Credit: Supplied.
International Hip-Hop star BIGHOOKZ set for Ghana tour this September
Africa
Channel Media - Hymns Therapy. Credit: Supplied.
Channel Media presents Hymns Therapy, launching 28 November at Camp Elim Africa
News
DJ Boat. Photo Credit: Supplied.
“We Global Oh!”: DJ Boat, the Architect of Global Resonance 
Interviews
Jay ERL for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Supplied.
DSCVRY: Jay ERL and the Balance of Introspection and Groove
Discovery
Badman Love - Original Vibez & elvinthedon & Quamina MP.
Original Vibez unleashes “Badman Love” featuring elvinthedon & QUAMINA MP
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
New music! Strongman goes all in on ‘The Statement’
Music
Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Ken Ansah
A “Great Change” is coming: Piesie Esther prepares to drop a new single on September 10
News
Hammer of The Last Two. Photo Credit: Hammer of The Last Two
Hammer of The Last Two drops “Sika” ft. Teephlow and Sarkodie—8th cut from Upper Echelons
Music
Rapper Strongman
New music! Strongman brings Tinny on board for ‘Yaanom’
Music
Music producer Hammer
Hammer of The Last Two drops new song ‘Settings’ featuring Kwaw Kese & Criss Waddle
Music

You Might Also Like