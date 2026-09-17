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KiKi Celine and Ko-Jo Cue take on fear in new single, “Oh Fear”

R&B singer, KiKi Celine releases latest single "Oh Fear" featuring Ko-Jo Cue.

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Ghana Music

KiKi Celine officially releases “Oh Fear”, a new collaboration with critically acclaimed Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Ko-Jo Cue.

The R&B and Afro Soul record looks at fear from a less obvious angle, not simply as something that stops us, but as something that can make itself feel like protection. There are times when keeping your distance, staying quiet or choosing what feels familiar seems like the safer option. Eventually, though, that safety can start to feel like a cage.

KiKi and Cue explore that tension across the song, moving through feelings of loneliness and uncertainty before arriving at the realisation that there is no way forward without facing what has been holding you back. The introspective lyricism is bedrock by stellar production from Ghanaian producer 2Shuus. 

OH FEAR - KiKi Celine & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.
OH FEAR – KiKi Celine & Ko-Jo Cue. Credit: Supplied.

“Oh Fear” is more personal than that, it is melancholic, honest and quietly motivating. It speaks to anyone who has ever made themselves smaller because being afraid felt easier than taking the risk to become more.

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