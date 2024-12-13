DJ Tunez, Libianca, and Wande Coal team up for the Global Hit Anthem “Promiscuous”

African music powerhouse DJ Tunez, Libianca, and Wande Coal have joined forces to release their brand new single “Promiscuous,” an afrobeats and amapiano inspired summer anthem that is already making waves globally. Within its first week of release, the track has earned spots on eight major Afrobeats playlists across Apple Music (South Africa and Nigeria) and several others on Spotify, underscoring its undeniable impact and the growing influence of African music on the world stage.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic original by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland, “Promiscuous” pays tribute to timeless music while infusing it with modern Afrobeat and Amapiano influences. DJ Tunez, reflecting on his teenage years, was moved to reimagine the classic track, keeping its essence intact while enhancing it with contemporary flair.

“The inspiration for this song comes from the timeless appeal of the original. Collaborating with Wande, a long-time partner and legend, felt natural, while Libianca’s unique, globally resonant voice added the perfect complement. Together, we’ve created something truly special,” DJ Tunez shared.

Cover Artwork: Promiscuous – DJ Tunez, Wande Coal and Libianca

Libianca, known for her soulful hit “People,” celebrated the fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano on the track, saying, “I love seeing how well this song is recognized in Nigeria and South Africa. We can’t deny the global impact of Amapiano, and merging it with Afrobeats felt like magic.”

DJ Tunez, a Nigerian-American DJ and producer based in Brooklyn, New York, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the global rise of Afrobeats. Renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend African rhythms with international sounds, he has captivated audiences worldwide through sold-out Diaspora-themed events and chart-topping collaborations. As the official DJ for Starboy Entertainment and WizKid’s touring partner, DJ Tunez continues to push boundaries, introducing the vibrant energy of Afrobeats to diverse cultures and cementing his place as a driving force in modern music.

About DJ Tunez

Nigerian-American DJ Tunez. Photo Credit: DJ Tunez

Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, professionally known as DJ Tunez, is a Nigerian-American DJ and producer celebrated for his contributions to the Afrobeats genre. In 2015, Wizkid appointed him as the official DJ for Starboy Entertainment, which marked a turning point in his career. DJ Tunez gained global recognition with the 2016 hit Iskaba, a collaboration with Wande Coal, and has since worked with top artists like Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and Busiswa. His shows and tours have taken him across the globe, earning him awards, including Best African DJ at the 2017 AFRIMMA Awards. DJ Tunez’s unique style blends African rhythms with global influences, solidifying his status as a key figure in the Afrobeats movement.

About Libianca

Cameroonian-American artist, Libianca. Photo Credit: Libianca

Libianca, a Cameroonian-American artist, has quickly made a global impact with her unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and Makossa influences. Growing up in Minneapolis and inspired by her multicultural roots, Libianca’s music reflects her trilingual upbringing, incorporating English, French, and Pidgin. She first gained attention on The VoiceSeason 21 and later achieved breakout success with her hit single People. This track topped Afrobeats charts globally, resonating with fans for its heartfelt lyrics and emotional depth.

Her debut EP, Walk Away, featuring collaborations with artists like Chlöe and Oxlade, has further cemented her place in the international music scene. Within a year, Libianca has achieved numerous milestones, including being the first Cameroonian artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Platinum RIAA certification.

About Wande Coal

Celebrated Nigerian singer, Wande Coal. Photo Credit: Wande Coal.

Wande Coal, born Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe in Lagos, Nigeria, is a celebrated Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer. He began his entertainment career as a dancer and gained recognition as a music artist after joining Mo’Hits Records in 2006. His debut album, Mushin 2 Mo’Hits (2009), propelled him to stardom, featuring hits like “Bumper2Bumper” and “You Bad.” Following the dissolution of Mo’Hits, Wande joined Mavin Records and later founded his own label, Black Diamond Entertainment Over the years, Wande has collaborated with notable artists such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Don Jazzy.