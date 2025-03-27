Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’

Gospel artiste Joshua Ahenkorah is out with Manidaso Remix, an uplifting track that showcases unwavering faith and trust in Jesus.

In this remix, Ahenkorah emphasizes that no matter the situation, he looks to Jesus as his ultimate source of strength and guidance.

The song blends contemporary beats with heartfelt lyrics, creating a powerful anthem for believers who rely on Christ in times of need.

Manidaso speaks to the power of Jesus’ presence, encouraging listeners to keep their eyes fixed on Him in every circumstance.

With its infectious rhythm and spiritually charged message, the remix brings a fresh energy to Ahenkorah’s original track, making it even more impactful.

This release reminds listeners that Jesus is the constant they can rely on, regardless of life’s challenges.

Manidaso Remix is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Manidaso Remix on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/joshuaahenkorah-manidasormx

Cover Artwork: Manidaso Remix – Joshua Ahenkorah