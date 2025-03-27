Ad imageAd image
Music

Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’

Manidaso (Remix) by Joshua Ahenkorah is an empowering song that declares Jesus as the one to rely on in every situation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Gospel artiste Joshua Ahenkorah is out with Manidaso Remix, an uplifting track that showcases unwavering faith and trust in Jesus.

In this remix, Ahenkorah emphasizes that no matter the situation, he looks to Jesus as his ultimate source of strength and guidance.

The song blends contemporary beats with heartfelt lyrics, creating a powerful anthem for believers who rely on Christ in times of need.

Manidaso speaks to the power of Jesus’ presence, encouraging listeners to keep their eyes fixed on Him in every circumstance.

- Advertisement -

With its infectious rhythm and spiritually charged message, the remix brings a fresh energy to Ahenkorah’s original track, making it even more impactful.

This release reminds listeners that Jesus is the constant they can rely on, regardless of life’s challenges.

Manidaso Remix is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Manidaso Remix on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/joshuaahenkorah-manidasormx

Cover Artwork: Manidaso Remix - Joshua Ahenkorah
Cover Artwork: Manidaso Remix – Joshua Ahenkorah
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Kawabanga pleads for God’s anointing on ‘Thy Kingdom Come’

Unveiling Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ highly anticipated album release

DJ Yoga teams up with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa for ‘Hold On’

New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’

Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article BhadMayors. Photo Credit: BhadMayors. Apple Music backs BhadMayors for “Up Next: Ghana”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

BhadMayors. Photo Credit: BhadMayors.
Apple Music backs BhadMayors for “Up Next: Ghana”
News
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
One Man No Chop! Wiafe SwiitLypz promotes the power of community on new song
Music
Singer/Songwriter Muzic Mensah
Muzic Mensah drops emotional new single, ‘Heart Desire
Music
Aya RamzyB
Weekend! Aya RamzyB drops new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata
Music
Very Soon by Fameye
2025 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Pure Akan. Photo Credit: Pure Akan.
Pure Akan postpones “Odo Awaamu” tour
News
Supa Sandy. Photo Credit: Riches
Fast-rising female artist and Tiktok sensation Supa Sandy to drop a new song with Bosoma
News
MOG Music. Photo Credit: MOG Music.
‘The church must have record labels’ – MOG Music
News
Lynx Reverb Headphones
Lynx Electronics announces the game-changing Lynx Reverb headphones
News
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music