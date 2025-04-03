Ad imageAd image
Music

Tinny & Edem roll back the years with ‘We Dey Conquer’

We Dey Conquer by Tinny and Edem is the new hip-hop anthem, packed with powerful lyrics and intense energy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
1

Tinny & Edem have once again teamed up to deliver a powerful new single, We Dey Conquer, a hard-hitting hip-hop anthem that promises to shake the airwaves.

With both artists known for their unique contributions to Ghana’s rap scene, this collaboration brings together their distinct styles in an energetic track that exudes confidence and determination.

The song’s punchy beats, raw lyricism, and bold delivery are set to resonate with fans of both artists and the wider hip-hop community.

We Dey Conquer is not just a song, but a statement of strength, perseverance, and dominance in the Ghanaian music industry.

- Advertisement -

As Tinny and Edem continue to push boundaries, this track signals a new wave of hip-hop excellence, with the duo showcasing their unyielding spirit and hunger for success.

Cover Artwork: We Dey Conquer - Tinny & Edem
Cover Artwork: We Dey Conquer – Tinny & Edem
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton for comforting ‘Akorfala’

Amerado unveils new single ‘Merry Go Round’

Keche drops infectious new song ‘Papapa’ featuring Lasmid

Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for ‘Fire’

Corby releases emotive new single “Wide Awake”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article TGMA 2025 TGMA 2025 updates nominations and clarifies category rules
Next Article Efya Efya blends Sci-Fi and deep emotion for ‘Radar’ video
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Rapper Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue.
‘One of the greatest to speak to music’ – Reggie Rockstone lauds Ko-Jo Cue
News
Cina Soul x Bree Runway. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Got the perfect song for her too’ – Cina Soul teases collab with Bree Runway
News
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most awarded artiste at IRAWMA; eyes more glory in 2025
News
Afrobeat artist KOJO BLAK
KOJO BLAK breaks new ground with ‘131’ EP release
Music
Joeboy. Photo Credit: Pelumi Olaniyan
Nigerian superstar Joeboy unveils highly anticipated album, ‘VIVA LAVIDA’ 
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

TGMA 2025
TGMA 2025 updates nominations and clarifies category rules
News
Nana Yaw Ofori Atta for On Your Radar. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori Atta/Instagram.
On Your Radar: Check out these picks for March
Lists
Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale announces new album ‘The African King’ following IRAWMA triumph
News
Stonebwoy and Cina Soul performed their song 'Larger Than Life' together for the first time at the Guinness Accravaganza Smooth Edition. Photo Credit: X
Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet
News
Guinness Accravaganza, Smoooth Edition.
Accravaganza 2025: Clash of Respect and Rivalry Sparks Industry-Wide Debate
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music
MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Bangers alert! Jay Erl drops new album tomorrow, 10th November
Jay Erl’s new ‘Black Terminator’ showcases his resilience
Music
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music