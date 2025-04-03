Tinny & Edem roll back the years with ‘We Dey Conquer’

Tinny & Edem have once again teamed up to deliver a powerful new single, We Dey Conquer, a hard-hitting hip-hop anthem that promises to shake the airwaves.

With both artists known for their unique contributions to Ghana’s rap scene, this collaboration brings together their distinct styles in an energetic track that exudes confidence and determination.

The song’s punchy beats, raw lyricism, and bold delivery are set to resonate with fans of both artists and the wider hip-hop community.

We Dey Conquer is not just a song, but a statement of strength, perseverance, and dominance in the Ghanaian music industry.

As Tinny and Edem continue to push boundaries, this track signals a new wave of hip-hop excellence, with the duo showcasing their unyielding spirit and hunger for success.

Cover Artwork: We Dey Conquer – Tinny & Edem