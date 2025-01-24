Jordan Adetunji Releases New Mixtape – A Jaguar’s Dream

GRAMMY-nominated superstar Jordan Adetunji embarks on his next chapter with new mixtape A Jaguar’s Dream, out via 300 Entertainment / Warner UK. Listen HERE. The illustrious release is accompanied by the official music video for “305” featuring multi-platinum and award-winning artist Bryson Tiller.

Recorded in Belfast, London and Los Angeles, A Jaguar’s Dream fuses elements of R&B, Hip-Hop, Alternative, Afrobeats and Hyperpop. The project seamlessly blends global sounds with poignant lyrics that delve into the complexities of love, lust, infatuation and heartbreak. Produced and written by Adetunji, the 10-track collection was created in collaboration with hitmakers Take A Daytrip, Chase & Status, Danja, 18YOMAN, Danny Casio, Villabeatz, J Rick and more. A Jaguar’s Dream is preceded by previously released singles “Too Many Women” featuring East London artist kwn, “Options” with rap icon Lil Baby and the colossal hit “KEHLANI” co-starring his muse and vocal powerhouse Kehlani–which earned a nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. On March 15, Jordan will make his debut US festival performance at Rolling Loud California in Inglewood, CA.

Speaking on the mixtape Jordan shares, “A Jaguar to me, is someone who moves through spaces and conquers every space it enters. This is how I feel with my sound constantly evolving and conquering every space I enter into. A Jaguar’s Dream is an entry into my love life and my world of thoughts through sound and emotion. A real manifestation of my dreams I wish to make reality.”

Co Produced by Adetunji, Danny Casio and Parked Up, “305” sees Jordan and Bryson joining forces for an explosive R&B track that oozes sensuality and urgency. In the captivating music video, directed by OSKV, the dynamic duo traverse a monochromatic realm where sleek vignettes are intertwined with the allure of beautiful women. The atmosphere is thrilling and darkly moody, enveloping them in a hyper-visual tapestry that feels like a brooding video game come to life.

Speaking on “305” Jordan shares, “Miami has always been a city that I’ve wanted to visit, so this song was a manifestation of that. Lyrically it discusses falling in love with someone who lives in a foreign city with a completely different lifestyle. Bryson is a big inspiration to me and we got the chance to hang out before we even recorded the song. I played him some of my music and he gravitated towards this track. It’s crazy because we shot the video in Miami so it was a full circle moment.”

A JAGUAR’S DREAM TRACKLIST

1. KEHLANI

2. Too Many Women feat. kwn

3. Break The System

4. 305 feat. Bryson Tiller

5. Bitter

6. Dirty Diana

7. Bedroom

8. Attractive

9. Options feat. Lil Baby

10. KEHLANI REMIX feat. Kehlani

Cover Artwork: A Jaguar’s Dream – Jordan Adetunji

About Jordan Adetunji

Hailing from Belfast, 25-year-old singer, songwriter Jordan Adetunji is taking the world by storm with his eclectic sound. Enamored by the stars of his teenage years – Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, Yxng Bane – and the genres they were able to establish globally – Afrobeats and Afroswing – alongside the unorthodox energy of the Punk scene of his home city Belfast, Jordan’s musical interests were piqued. Creating his own diverse soundscape – an embodiment of his Nigerian heritage and love of Hip Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk – Jordan quickly amassed fans who resonated with his releases. With singles “Wokeup!”, “Riot”, “Insecure (Love Yourself)” and 2023 hit singles “YOU & I” and “INVOLVED” from his debut EP Rock N’ Rave Jordan quickly racked up millions of streams setting the perfect backdrop for the release of his seismic 2024 global smash hit “KEHLANI”. “KEHLANI” now sitting on over 400 million streams, climbing the charts globally, with a Top 10 placement in the Official Charts and a Top 24 placement in the Billboard Charts, and over 1 million TikTok creations, the single is a global hit. The official remix featuring his muse, 5x GRAMMY® nominee Kehlani, is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 ceremony. Armed with accolades from global tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, Wonderland and NME, as well as a growing fandom of over 13 million monthly streamers, Jordan Adetunji is only just showing the world the might of his artistry.