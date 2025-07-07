AD DJ named Apple Music’s Africa Now DJ Mix face for July

Ghanaian DJ AD DJ has been unveiled as the Apple Music “Face of Africa Now DJ Mix” for July, highlighting his growing influence on the continent’s music scene.

The Africa Now DJ Mix series showcases top DJs across Africa who curate exclusive mixes that celebrate the continent’s vibrant and diverse sounds.

As the July pick, AD DJ’s feature on Apple Music offers global listeners a dynamic journey through Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other contemporary African genres.

AD DJ. Credit: Apple Music.

In his Africa Now DJ Mix, he blends popular hits with underground gems, capturing the energy and creativity of Africa’s music culture. His selection demonstrates his skill in reading the crowd, pushing boundaries, and championing new sounds.

AD DJ’s recognition by Apple Music is a milestone not only for his career but also for Ghana’s thriving DJ community. It underscores the growing global spotlight on African talent and the power of streaming platforms to elevate local artists onto the world stage.