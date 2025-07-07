King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’

King Soje, the rising Afro dancehall sensation, has just released his highly anticipated True Believer EP, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey.

This talented artist continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound that seamlessly merges afrobeats, inspirational themes, and authentic dancehall rhythms.

The “True Believer” EP represents more than just another music release – it embodies King Soje’s unwavering faith in his artistic vision and musical prowess.

As a multitalented performer making waves in the industry, Soje demonstrates remarkable resilience and determination that sets him apart from his contemporaries.

This compelling 4-track collection showcases the artist’s versatility and creative depth. Each song on the EP reflects Soje’s belief system while delivering infectious beats that resonate with listeners across different musical preferences.

Producer Wavi Darri deserves recognition for crafting the exceptional soundscapes that bring King Soje’s vision to life.

The production quality elevates each track, creating a cohesive listening experience that highlights the artist’s vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

Cover Artwork: True Believer EP – King Soje