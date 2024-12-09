fbpx
King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Kweku Smoke, others included in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”

Experience the best of African music in 2024 with standout tracks from King Promise, Kweku Smoke, and more on Apple Music's Africa Now playlist.

Africa Now playlist is where it’s at, bringing together the lively and diverse vibes from across the continent. It’s a mashup of all sorts of genres that totally reflect the rich culture in African music. We’re talking everything from the catchy beats of Hip-hop and the feel-good sounds of Highlife to the fresh vibes of Amapiano and Afrobeats, along with the coolness of Alté, and the energetic rhythms of house, Afrobongo, and Kuduro. This playlist is all about celebrating Africa’s musical roots.

This year, it’s all about Ghanaian artists who are really making waves and capturing the modern music scene. Big names like King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Olivetheboy, Kweku Smoke, Darkoo, KiDi, and Black Sherif have dropped some killer tracks that are resonating with fans and shaping the sound of 2024.

King Promise is a standout, appearing twice on the playlist! His collab with Sarkodie on “Favourite Story” is all about that storytelling vibe mixed with some sweet rhythmic flow. And don’t miss his track “Perfect Combi” featuring Nana—it’s got this catchy vibe that fans are loving. King Paluta comes through with “Aseda”, a heartfelt jam filled with gratitude and joy. Meanwhile, AratheJay’s “Jesus Christ 2”, with Black Sherif, offers some real uplifting feels.

Olivetheboy also catches our ear with “Avana”, a smooth track that’s all about emotion. Darkoo’s “Favourite Girl”, featuring the talented Rema, is making waves with its catchy hooks and vibrant energy. Then you’ve got KiDi and Black Sherif teaming up on “Lomo Lomo”, bringing together their unique styles for a fresh sound. Kweku Smoke’s “Holy Ghost” dives into deeper lyrics, while Black Sherif’s “January 9th” delivers a reflective tale that hits home for a lot of listeners.

All these bangers have earned their spots in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024” playlist, showcasing both familiar and rising stars who are shaping the future of African music. This collection shines a light not just on Ghana’s talent but also on the amazing collaborative spirit across the continent. As these artists continue to push boundaries, they’re also paving the way for a vibrant and interconnected music scene. It’s an exciting time to see how they’re influencing the global music landscape, inspiring fans and fellow artists alike!

