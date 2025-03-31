Ad imageAd image
News

Legendary Ghanaian musician Naa Amanua Dodoo laid to rest

Remembering the Legacy of Naa Amanua Dodoo, Lead Singer of Wulomei.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Naa Amanua Dodoo.
Naa Amanua Dodoo.

Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo, popularly known as Naa Amanua, has been laid to rest. The legendary figure in music and the Ga community, Naa Amanua was the lead female singer of the renowned Ga folk music group “Wulomei,” which was founded in 1973. Her powerful voice and rich cultural heritage played an instrumental role in shaping Ghana’s traditional and contemporary music scene.

Naa Amanua, renowned for her significant contributions to Ga-Adangbe music, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She firmly believed that her musical talent was a gift that transcended time, leaving an enduring legacy in the industry. Her work inspires future generations, and her influence remains a powerful force in the Ghanaian music scene.

Naa Amanua Dodoo.
Naa Amanua Dodoo.

Her funeral was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, drawing many dignitaries. Among those in attendance were Nana Oye Bampoe, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Rita Naa Adoley Sowah, the MP for La Dadekotopon, and several members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA). The event was a testament to Naa Amanua’s profound impact on the music industry and the country as a whole.

A thanksgiving service was later held in her honour at Believers Sanctuary International Church in La. During the service, sympathizers, family, and friends celebrated Naa Amanua’s remarkable life and enduring legacy. It was a heartfelt tribute to her contributions to music and her lasting impact on those around her.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
