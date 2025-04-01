Ad imageAd image
Music

Blakid releases vintage-inspired video for “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner

Blakid's music video "My Heart," directed by Solomon Agyei, features vintage visuals and deep emotions, receiving high praise from fans.

Ghana Music

Rych Entertainment rapper and singer Blakid has finally released the much-awaited music video for his song “My Heart” featuring Topgyal Renner. The video, directed by Solomon Agyei, has a beautiful vintage and old-school feel, making it unique and special.

The visuals perfectly match the song’s deep emotions, telling a story through classic colors and retro-style scenes. The video’s quality is top-notch, showing Blakid’s dedication to giving fans the best.

Fans are already loving the video, praising its great production and creativity. With such amazing visuals, My Heart deserves to be recognized as one of the best music videos.

The video is now available on all major streaming platforms. Watch it, share it, and enjoy the magic of My Heart!

Scenes from My Heart music video. Photo Credit: Rych Entertainment
Scenes from My Heart music video. Photo Credit: Rych Entertainment
Scenes from My Heart music video. Photo Credit: Rych Entertainment
