Angélique Kidjo shares new rendition of international hit “Jerusalema” by Master KG & Nomcebo Zikode

Today, multi-Grammy-Award winner and 2023 Polar Music Prize recipient Angélique Kidjo shares a newly re-imagined rendition of international hit “Jerusalema.” Originally released in 2019 by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode and eventually adding former Kidjo collaborator Burna Boy, the song transcended continental boundaries and became a global symbol of hope for a better world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new symphonic arrangement was created with conductor Derrick Hodge and his Colour of Noize Orchestra who Kidjo notably collaborated with on her African Symphony project and recently performed with at her sold-out Carnegie Hall show in November. Her rendition closely follows her performance at the grand reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris this past weekend. The globally broadcast ceremony celebrated the reopening of one of the most famous buildings on earth – a symbol of Paris and the French Nation – the UNESCO World Heritage Site is now open to the public again for the first time since the devastating arson in 2019.

The multi-Grammy-Award winner, Kidjo, recently received her 15th Grammy nomination; this time in the Best Global Music Performance category for “Sunlight To My Soul,” the Diane Warren collaboration with the Soweto Gospel Choir. Prior to her most recent nomination, she joined forces with Afrobeats superstar Davido on their smash single “JOY.” Later it was announced that Kidjo would be included in the soundtrack of the forthcoming hip-hop musical adaptation of the 1995 Cannes-winning (Best Director and Palme d’Or) film La Haine. Then, on November 2, Kidjo celebrated her 40-year career with a historic performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall. Backed by the Color of Noize Orchestra conducted by Derrick Hodge, the evening featured hits from Kidjo’s extensive catalog as well as songs from legends like Miriam Makeba, and Fela Kuti, and was joined on stage by special guests Davido, Nile Rodgers and Baaba Maal.

Listen to “Jerusalema”, find upcoming tour dates below and stay tuned for more from Angélique Kidjo coming soon.

Cover Artwork: Jerusalema -Angélique Kidjo

Feb-13/2025 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall (Philip Glass Festival)

Feb-15/2025 – Paris, France @ Philharmonie de Paris

Feb-28/2025 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theater

Mar-2/2025 – Fairfax, VA @ George Mason University Center for the Arts

Mar-19/2025 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal

Mar-20/2025 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal

Mar-22/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Zellerbach Theatre

Mar-25/2025 – Toronto, Ontario @ Koerner Hall

Mar-29/2025 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre

Mar-30/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall

Apr-01/2025 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

About Angélique Kidjo

Noted by TIME Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world, Kidjo’s striking voice, stage presence and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have earned respect from her peers and expanded her following across national borders. Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. Her 2021 album, Mother Nature, features collaborations with young creators of West African music, Afrobeats, Afro-pop, dancehall, hip-hop, and alt-R&B, such as Burna Boy, Sampa The Great, Yemi Alade, and Earthgang.

Showing off the range in her music, other recent collaborations include works with Jimmy Buffett, Philip Glass, and Yo-Yo Ma, as well as her new African Symphony project with famed arranger Derrick Hodge, which had its US debut at the Kennedy Center earlier this year. No matter what type of collaboration she is exploring, her visionary work always marries deep musical tradition with forward-thinking innovation.

Kidjo’s illustrious career includes the Grammy-winning albums Mother Nature (2021), Celia (2019), Sings with the Orchestre Philharmonique Du Luxembourg (2015), EVE (2014), and DJIN DJIN (2007). As well as her other 11 albums, including her acclaimed 2018 interpretation of The Talking Heads’ Remain in Light and her memoir, Spirit Rising: My Life, My Music, which also garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Connect with Angélique Kidjo:

