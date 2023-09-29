fbpx
Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy drops regal new video alongside Beninese queen, Angélique Kidjo

Photo Credit: BMG

Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy releases his most prestigious video to date for the brand new single, Manodzi, featuring 5 x Grammy Award winning singer Angélique Kidjo.

Directed by Ghanaian filmmaker, director and cinematographer, Yaw Skyface, the video was shot on location at the palatial Chateaux Bouffémont in the Bouffémont commune in France.

Dating back to 1860, the chateaux provides the perfect backdrop for the video’s sweeping introduction, setting the scene for the true African royal experience taking place within its walls.

The video reflects the message behind the single Manodzi well. Referred to as Stonebwoy as the ‘root’ of his 5th Dimension album, the track is aptly placed last in track-listing.

But it also has a deeper meaning concerning where Stonebwoy feels he is going in life and urges listeners to take comfort in the meaning.

The song simply means, ’keeping on’, whilst working hard to achieve one’s dreams. “I call it the last, but not least track on the album”, he states, because its uplifting message drives the listener to remember where they come from and where they are going – and getting to work with Angélique Kidjo has been a dream for Stonebwoy since the beginning of his career.

“It was an honour to work with Ms. Kidjo”, he respectfully states. “She is like a mother to me and Africa at large”. Kidjo is a multi-faceted singer, actor and activist and well-known for her immensely diverse approach to African sounds.

Through Manodzi she expanded further by contributing vocals sung in the Ewe language, one that is not her native tongue. It is also her first feature outside of her primary language, which fans are finding particularly poignant.

The internet has exploded with love for the track, with social platforms and react videos calling it Stonebwoy’s most spiritual track to date, proving that the collaboration resonates with listeners regardless of language.

The video itself is without a doubt one of the finest cinematic experiences that Stonebwoy has released in his career. Produced by London-based Casey Kobia, the crew and cast pulled out all the stops to produce one of the finest African music videos to date.

It instils the sense that Stonebwoy is taking his rightful place amongst leaders in the African music industry, and with Ms. Kidjo making an appearance in the video alongside him, it is the perfect culmination of years of dreams and hard work paying off.

