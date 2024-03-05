Sounds of the Black Star ★ 2024 Ghana Month Playlist

Ghana Month is an annual celebration in March commemorating Ghana’s independence from the British on the 5th of March, 1957. It involves cultural performances, educational events, community gatherings, and diaspora events.

The month honors Ghana’s history, culture, and identity, promotes unity and national pride, and connects Ghanaians worldwide. Participation is encouraged through community events, listening to Ghanaian music, and learning about the country’s history and traditions.

For this years celebration, Ghana Music recommends these 50 top Ghanaian songs for your Ghana Month playlist, incorporating a mix of established and emerging artists, and various genres that reflect the vibrant Ghanaian music scene.

Enjoy celebrating Ghana with these vibrant tunes! 🎶🇬🇭

“In Ghana” by Rocky Dawuni:

Rocky Dawuni – In Ghana. Credit: YouTube

“In Ghana” is a patriotic and uplifting anthem that pays homage to Ghana, celebrating its rich culture, history, natural beauty and resilience. Rocky Dawuni’s soulful vocals evoke a sense of pride and unity among Ghanaians.

“Sing Your Name” by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew:

Strongman – Sing your Name ft. Mr. Drew. Credit: YouTube

“Sing Your Name” is a celebratory and energetic song with Strongman rapping about his achievements and Mr. Drew providing a catchy hook with his melodic voice. It might be a tribute to someone special or a call to celebrate oneself. It celebrates individuality and self-expression, urging listeners to sing their names with pride and confidence.

“My Own” by Samini:

Samini – My Own (Official Video). Credit: YouTube

“My Own” is a reggae-infused love song that celebrates individuality and independence. Samini’s smooth vocals and catchy melody make it a feel-good anthem. It emphasizes themes of hard work, perseverance, and achieving success on your own terms.

“Kweku Ananse” by Amerado:

Amerado – Kwaku Ananse. Credit: YouTube

Drawing on the rich heritage of the Ghanaian folkloric figure Ananse, this musical piece intertwines adroit lyrical composition and narrative techniques. Nevertheless, it predominantly communicates a theme of survival.

“Kweku the Traveller” by Black Sherif:

Black Sherif – Kwaku the Traveller. Credit: YouTube

“Kweku the Traveller” is an autobiographical song that depicts Black Sherif’s struggles and sacrifices on his journey toward success. It’s a raw and honest reflection on life’s challenges and determination.

“Wayε Me Yie” by Piesie Esther:

Piesie Esther – Wayε Me Yie. Credit: YouTube

“Wayε Me Yie” is a soulful gospel song that translates to “You’ve done it for me.” Piesie Esther’s emotive vocals express gratitude for God’s blessings and favor.

“Survivor” by Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay – Survivor. Credit: YouTube

Wendy Shay’s powerful vocals drive this empowering track – “Survivor”. It’s about overcoming broken heart, adversity and emerging stronger, emphasizing resilience and self-belief.

“Otan” by Sarkodie:

Sarkodie – Otan. Credit: YouTube

“Otan” translates to “hate” in Twi. This is a hard-hitting song on his haters and braggadocious rap song where Sarkodie showcases his skills and dominance in the music scene and the need to stay resilient.

“Adom (Grace)” by Diana Hamilton:

Diana Hamilton – ADOM (Grace). Credit: YouTube

“Adom (Grace)” extols the grace of God. Diana Hamilton’s powerful vocals convey gratitude and reverence, emphasizing the role of grace in our lives.

“Odo” by KiDi:

KiDi – Odo. Credit: YouTube

“Odo” is love song that beautifully captures the essence of romance and uses metaphors and imagery to convey the strength and beauty of love. KiDi’s silky voice expresses deep affection and longing, making it a favorite on Ghanaian airwaves. The melody is catchy, and the song has become a favorite at weddings and romantic gatherings. The music video shot by MiPROMO Media features KiDi serenading his love interest amidst scenic landscapes.

“On God” by Shatta Wale:

Shatta Wale – On God. Credit: YouTube

“On God” is a high-energy, upbeat anthem Afrobeat track by Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, celebrating resilience, hard work, success and perseverance while giving thanks to a higher power. The lyrics emphasize the importance of trusting in God and believing in oneself.

“Into The Future” by Stonebwoy:

Stonebwoy – Into The Future. Credit: YouTube

“Into The Future” is a captivating tune by the highly rated Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy reflecting on the future and his aspirations. The song invites listeners to embrace the future with optimism and hope and demonstrates Stonebwoy’s ability to create music that resonates with listeners worldwide.

“Terminator” by King Promise ft. Young Jonn:

King Promise – Terminator feat. Young Jonn. Credit: YouTube

In this track, King Promise sings about living life carefree and ignoring judgmental people. He emphasizes that he’s okay with his choices and lifestyle, regardless of others’ opinions. The song has an infectious beat and catchy chorus and features Young Jonn.

“Angela” by Kuami Eugene:

Angela – Kuami Eugene. Credit: YouTube

“Angela” is a melodious highlife love song that expresses admiration for a woman named Angela. The lyrics highlight her beauty, grace, and captivating presence. The video which was shot by MiPROMO Media features a captivating love story between Kuami Eugene and Angela, played by actress Ahuofe Patri.

“Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mawu” by Rocky Dawuni ft. Sarkodie:

Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mawu – Rocky Dawuni ft. Sarkodie. Credit: YouTube

This collaboration blends reggae and hip-hop elements a features Sarkodie and sampled from Alhaji K. Frimpong’s “Kyenkyen Bi Adi Mawu”. The song reflects on life’s betrayals, emphasizing resilience and the need to keep pushing forward.

“Woara” by Kwesi Arthur:

Kwesi Arthur – Woara. Credit: YouTube

“Woara” means Kwesi Arthur reflects on his journey, acknowledging God’s role (God’s Engineering) in his success. The song combines rap and highlife, and the video features scenes of gratitude and reflection.

“Do the Dance” by Eddie Khae:

Eddie Khae – Do The Dance. Credit: YouTube

“Do the Dance” is a lively Afrobeat track, “Do the Dance” encourages listeners to let loose and dance. The song’s catchy chorus invites everyone to join in the fun. The video features energetic dance moves and vibrant visuals.

“Country Side” by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif:

Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif. Credit: YouTube

“Country Side” is a song by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, featuring Black Sherif. It’s part of Sarkodie’s album “Jamz”. The track combines Sarkodie’s lyrical prowess with Black Sherif’s unique style, creating a captivating blend of rap and melody.

“Akwaaba” by GuiltyBeatz ft. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo:

Akwaaba – GuiltyBeatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo. Credit: YouTube

“Akwaaba” means “Welcome” in Akan. This infectious Afrobeat track celebrates Ghanaian hospitality and invites everyone to feel welcome. The video features colorful street scenes and dance routines.

“Sobolo” by Stonebwoy:

Stonebwoy – Sobolo (Live) ft. BHIM Band. Credit: YouTube

A fusion of reggae and highlife, “Sobolo” is a feel-good song that celebrates love and companionship. The lyrics express appreciation for the simple pleasures of life. The video showcases joyful gatherings and dance celebrations.

“Ohemaa” by Kuami Eugene ft. KiDi:

Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – Ohemaa. Credit: YouTube

A romantic duet, “Ohemaa” celebrates the beauty and charm of a woman named Ohemaa. Kuami Eugene and KiDi express their love and admiration for her. The video features scenic outdoor shots.

“Melissa” by Shatta Wale:

Shatta Wale – Melissa. Credit: YouTube

“Melissa” is a love song where Shatta Wale expresses his feelings for a woman named Melissa. He compares her to a drug, saying she’s addictive and intoxicating. The song has a catchy melody and has become a hit in Ghana and beyond.

“Nothing I Get” by Fameye:

Fameye -Nothing I Get. Credit: YouTube

“Nothing I Get” is a reflective song where Fameye talks about life struggles, disappointments, and the desire for success. He emphasizes the importance of hard work and determination. The song resonates with many listeners.

“Wish Me Well” by Kuami Eugene:

Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well. Credit: YouTube

“Wish Me Well” is an inspirational song about perseverance, dreams, and success. Kuami Eugene encourages listeners to keep pushing forward despite challenges. The song has a melodious chorus and uplifting message.

“Antenna” by Fuse ODG ft. Wyclef Jean:

Fuse ODG – Antenna Ft. Wyclef Jean. Credit: YouTube

“Antenna” is an infectious Afrobeat track by British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG. It was in 2012 and became a hit. The song features a catchy chorus and vibrant instrumentation. It celebrates African culture and dance, and includes vocals from Wyclef Jean.

“Killing Me Softly” by Adina ft. Kuami Eugene:

Adina feat Kuami Eugene – Killing Me Softly. Credit: YouTube

“Killing Me Softly” features the talented Ghanaian artists Adina and Kuami Eugene. Their voices blend beautifully as they sing about a love that affects them deeply. The song’s production is smooth, and the lyrics express the emotional impact of love.

“Jennifer Lomotey” by Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie:

Kurl Songx – Jennifer Lomotey ft. Sarkodie. Credit: YouTube

“Jennifer Lomotey” is a Ghanaian hit featuring Kurl Songx and rapper Sarkodie. The song narrates a story about a woman named Jennifer Lomotey. The catchy chorus and Sarkodie’s rap verses make it memorable.

“Grind Day (Remix)” by Kwesi Arthur ft. Sarkodie & Medikal:

Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix ft. Sarkodie & Medikal. Credit: YouTube

Kwesi Arthur’s “Grind Day” gets a remix featuring Sarkodie and Medikal. The track celebrates hard work, ambition, and the hustle to achieve success. The artists deliver energetic verses over an upbeat instrumental. You can find it on various music platforms.

“Goodsin” by OliveTheBoy:

Olivetheboy – Goodsin. Credit: YouTube

“Goodsin” is a song by OliveTheBoy. The lyrics seem to express love and affection for someone special. The artist talks about the intensity of their feelings and the desire to be with that person. The track has a catchy beat and a romantic vibe.

“Maame Hwε” by Ebony Reigns:

Maame Hwε – Ebony Reigns. Credit: YouTube

“Maame Hwε” is a song by the late Ghanaian artist Ebony Reigns. The lyrics tell the story of a young girl who faced hardships due to a bad relationship and not heeding to her mother’s advice. This song talks about men who are violent towards women. The music video portrays the girl’s struggles and eventual escape.

“Effiakuma Love” by Kofi Kinaata:

Kofi Kinaata – Effiakuma Love. Credit: YouTube

“Effiakuma Love” is a song by Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata. The lyrics celebrate love and affection. The title refers to Effiakuma, a community in the Western Region of Ghana. The track has a feel-good vibe and showcases Kofi Kinaata’s unique style.

“Adonai” by Sarkodie ft. Castro:

Sarkodie – Adonai ft. Castro. Credit: YouTube

“Adonai” is a popular Ghanaian hiplife song by Sarkodie featuring the late Castro. The lyrics express gratitude and praise to God. The track became a massive hit and is still loved by fans.

“Forever” Remix by Gyakie & Omah Lay:

Gyakie & Omah Lay – Forever (Remix). Credit: YouTube

“Forever” is a soulful and romantic song by Ghanaian singer Gyakie. The lyrics talk about everlasting love and commitment. The track gained international recognition and has a soothing melody and the remix with Nigerian artiste – Omay Lay further push this song up the charts in many countries.

“Taking Over” by Shatta Wale ft. Joint 77, Addi Self & Captan:

“Taking Over” is an energetic dancehall track by Shatta Wale featuring Joint 77, Addi Self, and Captan. The lyrics of this street anthem celebrate success, hard work, and taking over the music scene.

“Sugarcane (Remix)” by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo:

Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix feat. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo. Credit: YouTube

“Sugarcane (Remix)” features an international collaboration. Camidoh, Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo come together to create a catchy and melodic tune. The song blends Afrobeat and contemporary vibes.

“45” by Black Sherif:

Black Sherif – 45. Credit: YouTube

“45” is a recent hit by Black Sherif. The song addresses societal issues, struggles, and aspirations. Black Sherif’s unique style and storytelling make this track stand out.

“Sore” by Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur:

Yaw Tog, Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur – Sore (Remix). Credit: YouTube

“Sore” is a Ghanaian drill anthem. Yaw Tog, Stormzy, and Kwesi Arthur deliver energetic verses over a hard-hitting beat. The track gained massive popularity and showcases the artists’ lyrical prowess.

“My Level” by Shatta Wale:

Shatta Wale – My Level. Credit: YouTube

“My Level” is an uplifting track by Shatta Wale. The song emphasizes resilience, determination, and faith in the face of adversity. Shatta Wale reflects on his journey, believing that success awaits him.

“Makoma” by Adina ft. Sarkodie:

Adina feat. Sarkodie – Makoma. Credit: YouTube

“Makoma” is a beautiful love song. Adina’s soulful voice combines with Sarkodie’s rap verses to express deep emotions. The song celebrates love and affection.

“Sikasem” by Ypee ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado:

Ypee – Sikasem ft. Kweku Flick, Tulenkey & Amerado. Credit: YouTube

“Sikasem” is a Ghanaian hip-hop track that features Ypee, Kweku Flick, Tulenkey, and Amerado. The song blends catchy beats with clever lyrics, touching on themes like money, hustle, and success. It’s a celebration of financial prosperity and ambition.

“Outside” by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez x Stonebwoy x Black Sherif x Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod:

DJ Breezy – Outside ft. Mugeez x Stonebwoy x Black Sherif x Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod. Credit: YouTube



“Outside” is an Afrobeat collaboration featuring DJ Breezy, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, and Smallgod. The song celebrates life, freedom, and the joy of being outdoors. It’s a feel-good anthem with infectious rhythms and uplifting vibes.

“All Day All Night” by Pappy Kojo ft. Kofi Kinaata & Gyedu Blay Ambolley:

Pappy Kojo – All Day All Night (ft. Kofi Kinaata & Gyedu Blay Ambolley). Credit: YouTube

“All Day All Night” is a fusion of highlife and hip-hop, featuring Pappy Kojo, Kofi Kinaata, and Gyedu Blay Ambolley. The song celebrates the vibrant nightlife, dancing, and having a good time. It’s a catchy tune that blends modern sounds with traditional Ghanaian music elements.

“Omo Ada” [Dem Sleep] (Remix) by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale & Fela Makafui:

Medikal – Omo Ada [Dem Sleep] (Remix) ft. Shatta Wale & Fela Makafui. Credit: YouTube

“Omo Ada” is a popular Ghanaian hiplife track by Medikal. The remix features Shatta Wale and Fela Makafui. The song is all about dancing, having fun, and enjoying life. “Omo Ada” became a dance craze, and its energetic beats and playful lyrics make it a party favorite.

“No Dulling” by Keche ft. Kuami Eugene:

Keche Ft. Kuami Eugene – No Dulling. Credit: YouTube

“No Dulling” is an afrobeats collaboration between Keche and Kuami Eugene. The song encourages listeners to live life to the fullest, without any dull moments. It’s a feel-good track with a catchy chorus and danceable rhythm.

“Case” by Mr Drew ft. Mophty:

Mr Drew – Case ft Mophty. Credit: YouTube

“Case” features Mr Drew and Mophty. The video is directed by Junie Films. The track has an upbeat vibe and showcases their vocal chemistry.

“Gboza” by DopeNation

DopeNation – Gboza. Credit: YouTube

DopeNation delivers this energetic track. “Gboza” is a term that signifies celebration or excitement. The song has a dancehall-infused beat and catchy lyrics.

“Down Flat” by Kelvyn Boy:

Kelvyn Boy – Down Flat. Credit: YouTube

Kelvyn Boy delivers “Down Flat” with his signature Afrobeat style. The track has a groovy beat and showcases Kelvyn Boy’s vocal prowess.

“S3k3” by Mr Drew ft. Medikal:

Mr Drew – S3k3 ft. Medikal. Credit: YouTube

Mr Drew teams up with Medikal in this ‘mad party’ track. “S3k3” is a term that means “madness”. The song has a playful vibe and features both artists’ rap skills.

“YEE KO” by Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene:

Okyeame Kwame – YEE KO ft Kuami Eugene. Credit: YouTube

Okyeame Kwame teams up with Kuami Eugene in this track. “Yee Ko” is a term that signifies excitement or approval. The song is produced by Kuami Eugene.

“Asuoden” by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene:

Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene – ASUODEN. Credit: YouTube

Sista Afia collaborates with Kuami Eugene in this track. The song title “Asuoden” translates to “stubborn” or “proud” in English. It’s a catchy tune with a blend of Afrobeats and highlife elements.

“Echoke” by Sefa ft. Mr Drew:

Sefa – Echoke ft. Mr Drew. Credit: YouTube

Sefa collaborates with Mr Drew in this track. “Echoke” is a term that signifies surprise or amazement. The song has an infectious rhythm and is sure to get you moving.

“YaHitte Remix” by King Paluta & Kuami Eugene ft. Andy Dosty:

King Paluta & Kuami Eugene – YaHitte Remix ft. Andy Dosty. Credit: YouTube

King Paluta and Kuami Eugene collaborate in this remix. “YaHitte” is a term that signifies approval or endorsement. The track features Andy Dosty and blends rap and highlife elements.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic