Cina Soul drops exciting ‘Larger Than Life’ music video with Stonebwoy

Cina Soul and Stonebwoy's "Larger Than Life" music video showcases Baniwxrld's directorial vision, merging nostalgic and contemporary visual elements.

Ghanaian R&B sensation Cina Soul unveils the official music video for Larger Than Life, featuring Grammy-nominated dancehall king Stonebwoy.

Directed by the visionary Baniwxrld, this captivating visual masterpiece showcases a brilliant fusion of nostalgic retro aesthetics with contemporary cinematography.

The track, lifted from Cina Soul’s highly acclaimed “Did I Lie” album released this year, demonstrates the perfect synergy between two of Ghana’s most celebrated artists.

Stonebwoy’s commanding presence complements Cina Soul’s soulful vocals, creating an unforgettable musical experience that transcends genre boundaries.

Baniwxrld’s directorial prowess shines through the video’s innovative blend of vintage-inspired imagery and modern production techniques.

The retro elements evoke classic music video nostalgia whilst contemporary touches ensure the visual remains fresh and relevant for today’s audiences.

“Larger Than Life” reinforces Cina Soul’s artistic evolution following her successful album release.

