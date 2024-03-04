fbpx
Introducing “Horns Up” Album By Bullhaus Entertainment – Listen NOW!

The 20-track album features Vanilla, Tinny, Fameye, Medikal, Kwabena Kwabena, Captain Planet 4X4 & Kelvynboy!

Introducing "Horns Up" Album By Bullhaus Entertainment
Photo Credit: Bullhaus Ent.

Music in the West African landscape has greatly felt a huge transformation in recent times. Ghanaian based label owned by Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod, have released their much awaited album.

Their founder and CEO, Bullgod took to his social media pages to announce the release of the project with a trailer few days ago.

In the post, he captioned the trailer with anticipation which led to much eagerness from his followers. In the early hours of Friday 1st March, the official artwork of the album was released to officially announce the release.

This body of work turns out to be the maiden album of the record label. It is a twenty track album which features their signed artiste Vanilla and top musicians such as Tinny, Fameye, Medikal, Kwabena Kwabena, Captain Planet 4X4 and Kelvynboy.

As a well curated collective, the “Horns Up” album consists of an array of diverse music genres for consumption. It is crafted for the good listening pleasure for all music lovers around the globe.

Genius Selection, Ubeatz, David Bolton, Mr Herry, Gigzbeatz and Linkinbeats contributed to the production of this project.

Stream/Download “Horns Up” on all digital streaming platforms here.

