BOSHEBA Set to Drop Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Album “Not My Fault”

Renowned Hiplife artist BOSHEBA is set to take the music industry by storm with the release of his latest album, “Not My Fault.”

Packed with infectious beats, clever wordplay, and unforgettable hooks, this album showcases BOSHEBA’s undeniable talent and solidifies his status as a legendary figure in the Hiplife scene.

Featuring a dynamic mix of tracks, “Not My Fault” promises something for every listener. From the gritty street anthem “Hustle,” featuring collaborations with I Kofi De Law and Dhemson, to the infectious energy of “I Dey Win,” featuring Medikal and Rich Kent, BOSHEBA delivers hit after hit, leaving fans hungry for more.

The album’s standout tracks include the self-assured “I Make Hot,” where BOSHEBA’s lyrical prowess shines, and the introspective “Jealousy,” a poignant exploration of personal struggles and triumphs.

This album is a testament to his dedication to pushing the boundaries of Hip-Hop and Rap music, while staying true to his Hiplife roots.

“Not My Fault” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this must-have addition to your playlist.

