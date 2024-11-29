Dancehall has never been the problem – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall and Reggae icon Stonebwoy has strongly refuted claims that Dancehall is a hindrance to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

Addressing recent criticisms, particularly remarks from R2Bees’ manager Ike Otoo Arhin, known as Gomski, Stonebwoy emphasized the genre’s significant contributions to the music ecosystem.

In an interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the “Jejereje” hitmaker underscored Dancehall’s impact on Ghanaian music, both culturally and economically.

Stonebwoy on Hitz 103.9 FM

“Dancehall has never been the problem. That same genre has put money into institutions and people. It has contributed to the space we are in. The economic factor, the soft power effect, and the media prowess cannot be denied,” he said.

Stonebwoy’s defense follows Gomski’s assertion that Dancehall hinders Ghana’s ability to establish a distinct musical identity internationally. Gomski argued that Dancehall deviates from authentic Ghanaian sounds that resonate globally, stating, “I have loved dancehall since day one, but I think it has been our biggest problem.”

Stonebwoy, however, dismissed this viewpoint, pointing out the genre’s broad influence and its role in building a vibrant ecosystem within the industry. “The ecosystem around it cannot be shelved. It’s so broad that I don’t believe anyone can stand and say Dancehall is the problem. The person who said has been in the music space working on musical genres that varry, contemporary,” he added.

Up & Runnin6 by Stonebwoy

The conversation sheds light on the ongoing debate about balancing creative diversity with efforts to define a unique Ghanaian sound on the global stage. Stonebwoy’s remarks reinforce the importance of recognizing Dancehall’s contributions while encouraging broader acceptance of varied genres within the music industry.

Stonebwoy, having recently released his latest album “UP & RUNNI6”, continues to champion Afro-Dancehall as a vital part of the country’s musical landscape, advocating for its appreciation and integration rather than sidelining its impact.