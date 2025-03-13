Ad imageAd image
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex

'Move On' by Pokuaa sends a clear message: once an ex has betrayed you, never let them back into your life.

Pokuaa has released Move On, a song with a bold message about refusing to give an ex a second chance after betrayal.

In this powerful anthem, Pokuaa confronts the emotional scars left by her ex, who deceived and mistreated her.

The song is a declaration of self-worth, as she firmly rejects the idea of going back to someone who failed to respect her.

The lyrics capture the pain of realizing that love isn’t enough when trust is broken, and they emphasize the importance of holding boundaries for one’s own mental and emotional well-being.

With strong vocals and a gripping beat, Move On resonates with anyone who’s been tempted to return to a toxic relationship but knows deep down that moving forward is the only path to true happiness.

Pokuaa’s message is clear: once someone shows you who they are, don’t go back.

Move On is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Move On on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/pokuaa-moveon

Cover Artwork: Move On - Pokuaa
Cover Artwork: Move On – Pokuaa
