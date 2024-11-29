fbpx
Ghana’s identity cannot rely on one music genre – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy advocates for celebrating Ghana's musical diversity beyond one genre.

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy
Afro-Dancehall and Reggae star Stonebwoy has weighed in on the ongoing debate about Ghana’s musical identity, emphasizing the need to embrace the country’s diversity in genres rather than relying on a singular sound to represent its culture.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM, the artist made a compelling case for celebrating Ghana’s rich musical landscape, which includes Highlife, Afrobeats, Hiplife, and more.

“I think there’s a school of thought that feels like Ghana needs one genre of music to identify us. I don’t believe in that at all,” Stonebwoy said. “Even if I used to think we needed that one sound or genre to push the Ghanaian identity, now I don’t. It’s like finding one person to represent Ghana. It’s impossible! We need everyone.”

The “Therapy” hitmaker noted that attempting to narrow Ghana’s identity to a single genre risks undermining other vital contributions to the music scene. He highlighted the importance of allowing artists the freedom to draw inspiration from various sounds rather than forcing them into predefined molds.

“What is that one American sound? They don’t have one—they’ve got Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Soul, and more. So if Ghana has Highlife, Afrobeats, and Hiplife, that’s what we should proudly showcase. Forcing someone to do Highlife when their inspiration has never been Highlife is counterproductive,” he explained.

Stonebwoy argued that Ghana’s strength lies in its ability to represent its culture and creativity through multiple genres, reflecting the nation’s vibrant artistic diversity. “A country like Ghana, endowed with so much, should be allowed to express itself in diverse forms, irrespective of the inspiration,” he added.

Stonebwoy’s perspective underline a broader call for inclusivity within Ghana’s music industry, advocating for an environment where all genres are valued equally in promoting the nation’s cultural identity on the global stage.

