Welcome To April 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of April.

Ghana Music
Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!
Gospel artiste Joshua AhenkorahPhoto Credit: Joshua Ahenkorah

Contents
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist April 2025

1.  Wendy Shay – Sapiosexual

2. Samini – Chaana feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

3. Shatta Wale – Ayeh

4. Joshua Ahenkorah – Manidaso Remix

5. RAEVIN – Fire

6. AraTheJay – Fire feat. Bella Shmurda

7. Keche – Papapa feat. Lasmid

8. Kweku Flick – Fire feat. Sarkodie

9. Ko-Jo Cue & Fameye – Abebrese

10. Jay Erl – Black Terminator

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
