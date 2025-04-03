Welcome To April 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of April.
Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist April 20251. Wendy Shay – Sapiosexual2. Samini – Chaana feat. Soweto Gospel Choir3. Shatta Wale – Ayeh4. Joshua Ahenkorah – Manidaso Remix5. RAEVIN – Fire6. AraTheJay – Fire feat. Bella Shmurda7. Keche – Papapa feat. Lasmid8. Kweku Flick – Fire feat. Sarkodie9. Ko-Jo Cue & Fameye – Abebrese10. Jay Erl – Black Terminator
This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.
From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.