fbpx
Princess by Joey B
Rapper Joey B. Photo Credit: YouTube
Lists

Welcome To December 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It's time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of December.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of December.

Contents
Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist December 20241.  Joey B – Princess2. Bisa Kdei – Yenkodi3. Kuami Eugene – Problem4. Cina Soul – Suloli feat. OliveTheBoy5. Eugy – Pray6. AraTheJay – Grenade7. Jackie Ankrah – My Ghana, Your Ghana feat. All Stars8. Quamina MP – Kurom feat. Kwesi Arthur & Medikal9. Bethel Revival Choir‬ – Ghana (The Patriotic Anthem) feat. Ps. ‪Helen Yawson‬ & Aikkuo10. Yaw Tog – Okafuo

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist December 2024

1.  Joey B – Princess

2. Bisa Kdei – Yenkodi

3. Kuami Eugene – Problem

4. Cina Soul – Suloli feat. OliveTheBoy

5. Eugy – Pray

6. AraTheJay – Grenade

7. Jackie Ankrah – My Ghana, Your Ghana feat. All Stars

8. Quamina MP – Kurom feat. Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

9. Bethel Revival Choir‬ – Ghana (The Patriotic Anthem) feat. Ps. ‪Helen Yawson‬ & Aikkuo

10. Yaw Tog – Okafuo

See also  Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

You Might Also Like

Welcome To November 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To October 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To September 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To August 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Welcome To July 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Ghana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Singer Fameye Fameye drops ‘I Want’ a track that explores the pursuit of love
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News
Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”
King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Kweku Smoke, others included in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”
News
Rapper Sarkodie
Sarkodie drops ‘No Sir’ with a message of self-respect
Music
Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku & Broda Sammy’s ‘Tumi’ video is here: A must-watch
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Singer Fameye
Fameye drops ‘I Want’ a track that explores the pursuit of love
Music
Born in Hell by Kweku Smoke
2024 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert
Bare Stages, Where Did the Magic Go? 
Culture
Marie Minet is back with a captivating new single, "Hanoi". Photo Credit: Marie Minet
“Hanoi High Life Edition Acoustic” by Marie Minet and Joshua Moszi – A fusion of Chanson Française and Highlife music
News
Gospel Rapper Yaw Siki
Oreba by Yaw Siki: A Powerful Gospel Message
Music

Popular

2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Video: 2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Music Videos
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Singer Jahwin
Jahwin! The Bizkit rebrands with new name and vision
News
DeThompsonDDT
DeThompsonDDT unveils ‘Honorable Waawe’
Music
Jesus Christ 2 by AratheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics: Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics