Welcome To December 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of December.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist December 2024

1. Joey B – Princess

2. Bisa Kdei – Yenkodi

3. Kuami Eugene – Problem

4. Cina Soul – Suloli feat. OliveTheBoy

5. Eugy – Pray

6. AraTheJay – Grenade

7. Jackie Ankrah – My Ghana, Your Ghana feat. All Stars

8. Quamina MP – Kurom feat. Kwesi Arthur & Medikal

9. Bethel Revival Choir‬ – Ghana (The Patriotic Anthem) feat. Ps. ‪Helen Yawson‬ & Aikkuo

10. Yaw Tog – Okafuo