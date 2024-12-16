fbpx
Fameye drops ‘I Want’ a track that explores the pursuit of love

Fameye drops a fresh Afrobeat anthem "I Want," a track that explores love, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Ghanaian musician Fameye has dropped a brand-new single, “I Want,” produced by the talented duo Willisbeat and LiquidBeatz.

The track blends Afrobeat rhythms with catchy hooks, showcasing Fameye’s signature lyrical style and distinctive vocal delivery.

In “I Want,” he reflects on the pursuit of success, love, and personal desires, connecting deeply with listeners through relatable themes.

With this release, Fameye continues to solidify his position as one of the most influential voices in modern Afrobeat music.

Cover Artwork: I Want – Fameye
Cover Artwork: I Want – Fameye
By Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
