Ad imageAd image
Music

DJ Yoga teams up with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa for ‘Hold On’

DJ Yoga, Kofi Jamar, and Ziezaa join forces on the powerful Afrotrap anthem "Hold On," designed to inspire youth to chase their dreams despite challenges.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AfroTrap artiste DJ Yoga
AfroTrap artiste DJ YogaPhoto Credit: DJ Yoga

DJ Yoga, the renowned radio presenter and music producer, has just released a brand-new Afrotrap single titled “Hold On.”

Featuring Kofi Jamar and the talented young producer Ziezaa, this track is a motivational anthem aimed at inspiring the youth to stay committed to their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

With DJ Yoga’s signature production style, Kofi Jamar’s electrifying vocals, and Ziezaa’s innovative beats, “Hold On” is a perfect blend of energy and motivation.

The song’s uplifting lyrics and catchy melody make it an instant hit, resonating with anyone seeking inspiration.

- Advertisement -

DJ Yoga describes “Hold On” as more than just a song—it’s a movement.

He believes in empowering young people through music, and with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa on board, the collaboration brings this vision to life.

Cover Artwork: Hold On - DJ Yoga feat. Kofi Jamar& Ziezaa
Cover Artwork: Hold On – DJ Yoga feat. Kofi Jamar& Ziezaa
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’

Eboso! Yaw Tog affirms his dominance on new song

Safo Newman expresses vulnerability in new music ‘Wope Me A’

Ajey! Shatta Wale celebrates winning while critics suffer in new song

Yaw Jus drops soul-stirring Afrobeats song ‘Nobody Dey’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOG Music. Photo Credit: MOG Music. ‘The church must have record labels’ – MOG Music
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Aya RamzyB
Weekend! Aya RamzyB drops new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata
Music
Akiyana and Sparqlyn. Credit: Ghanandwom.
Akiyana and Sparqlyn set to thrill UK with tour
News
Very Soon by Fameye
2025 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Wombom by Kofi Jamar feat. Kwesi Amewuga & Kofi Mole
Kofi Jamar teams up with Kwesi Amewuga for ‘Abasakoom’
Music
DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
DJ Lord OTB returns as Official DJ for Guinness Accravaganza ‘Smooth Edition’
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOG Music. Photo Credit: MOG Music.
‘The church must have record labels’ – MOG Music
News
M.anifest & AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music.
‘Throw your unreserved support behind AratheJay’ – M.anifest
News
Sarkodie & Stonebwoy. Credit: The Urban Afro.
TGMA: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy tie as most awarded “Artiste of the Year” in history
News
Chief one Photo Credit: Chief One/Instagram
‘I brought Amapiano to Ghana’ – Chief One
News
Edem. Photo Credit: Edem.
Edem explains new direction on “Higher” with KiDi
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations. Credit: MiPROMO.
26th TGMA: MiPROMO artistes secure multiple nominations
News
Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music