DJ Yoga teams up with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa for ‘Hold On’

DJ Yoga, the renowned radio presenter and music producer, has just released a brand-new Afrotrap single titled “Hold On.”

Featuring Kofi Jamar and the talented young producer Ziezaa, this track is a motivational anthem aimed at inspiring the youth to stay committed to their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

With DJ Yoga’s signature production style, Kofi Jamar’s electrifying vocals, and Ziezaa’s innovative beats, “Hold On” is a perfect blend of energy and motivation.

The song’s uplifting lyrics and catchy melody make it an instant hit, resonating with anyone seeking inspiration.

DJ Yoga describes “Hold On” as more than just a song—it’s a movement.

He believes in empowering young people through music, and with Kofi Jamar and Ziezaa on board, the collaboration brings this vision to life.

Cover Artwork: Hold On – DJ Yoga feat. Kofi Jamar& Ziezaa