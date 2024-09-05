fbpx
Welcome To September 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres.

Welcome To September 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month. Photo Credit: AraTheJay

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of September.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist September 2024

1.   AraTheJay – Jesus Christ 2 feat. Black Sherif

2. Strongman – Obra

3. Amerado – Playman feat. King Paluta

4. Wendy Shay – Special Love feat. King Paluta

5. KobbyRockz – Obaa Terminator feat. Rap Fada

6. Ypee – Pain feat. Shatta Wale

7. Rocky Dawuni – Rise

8. DarkoVibes – Bend Your Knees (Igbo)

9. FBS – Odogwu feat. Siifa & Afronitaaa

10. J.Derobie – Time

