Metaphor, Word Play, Bars, Lyrical Prowess, Punchlines, Flow, Simile; Netizens Reacts to Lyrical Joe’s “5th August 8th” Project – Full Details HERE!

Following the release of the much-anticipated annual project dubbed “5th August 8″ on his birthday, the internet has been buzzing with lots of reactions and compliments from lovers of rap music and the entire music industry.

Netizens, especially YouTube users who understand rap culture and what it takes to stay relevant and unique with the genre, couldn’t keep calm on the lyrical prowess of Lyrical Joe nicknamed the BEAST after constantly listening to the track.

Many have shared their views, reactions and comments on the song, highlighting it to win best rap performance as well as any category he will be nominated in any awards scheme.

One of the reactions that caught everyone’s attention, and the internet buzzing was a user nicknamed YuungRicch.

He metaphorically listed all the qualities a good, solid and matured rapper should possess as much as rap music is concerned and Lyrical Joe is no exception.

He wrote.

Delivery, Lyrical Prowess, Metaphor, Word Play, Bars, Punchlines, Flow, Lyricism, Simile, Energy, Bars, flow, content Lyrical Joe is indeed a beast.

Below are some of the reactions and comments.

The only rapper left in Africa…. I’m Sarknation but this G is my best rapper now in Africa – @passwordskills2054

I counted the bars and I got 588…. first 5 represent 5th the 8 represent August and the last 8 conclusion 5th August 8… indeed LJ will definitely win best rap performance (TGMA) 2025 – @denniskwaw9105

This is it. No one touching this heroics. The beat on fire, the rap on flames, the lines sweet like wine. Lyrical Republicans, let’s feast. Hit the like button if you are a true Republican. – @senaadja1978

Respect man…..You are good bro…This is 4 in 1 rap song. Love your energy bro. From – @austinchinwe7968

Even if i become a time traveller n find myself in 2200 I will still be listening to this dude. – @michaeldickson7119

Please watch the video below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic