Ghana DJ Clinic to feature industry leaders Antoine Mensah, Joyce Sakitey, Kobby Kyei, others on September 7 in Accra – Full Details HERE!

The Ghana DJ Awards, the nation’s premier celebration of DJ talent and culture, is excited to announce that Antoine Mensah, Joyce-Sackitey, Kobby Kyei, and other prominent industry figures will be featured speakers at the upcoming Ghana DJ Clinic on September 7.

This event is set to offer aspiring DJs and music enthusiasts an invaluable opportunity to gain insights and knowledge from some of the industry’s most respected voices.

Following a highly successful and well-attended launch in Tamale, the final installment of this year’s iconic DJ empowerment conference, the Ghana DJ Clinic, will take place on Saturday, September 7, at the Accra Tourist Information Center.

Since 2019, this program, powered by Smirnoff, has been instrumental in helping DJs and other creatives achieve their professional goals.

The Accra edition, organized under the theme “Exploring The Business of Entertainment,” will feature in-depth discussions on critical topics such as maximizing returns as a creative, the role of PR in enhancing creative visibility, the prospects of DJ/artist collaboration, diversity and inclusion in the creative industry, and financial planning through investments and pension schemes.

The lineup of confirmed speakers includes Joyce Sackitey Ahiadorme, President of Women in Public Relations; Antoine Mensah, New Media Consultant and Entrepreneur; Kobby Kyei, Blogger and Philanthropist; reigning DJ of the Year, DJ Lord OTB; and 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Female DJ of the Year, TMSKDJ.

Additional speakers such as 3 Music TV Host Olele Salvador, Chartered Banker Patrick Baah Abankwa, and Digital Experiences Lead Kobby Spikey have all promised to deliver their best at the event.

“As we build on the momentum from our successful launch in Tamale, this Accra edition will delve even deeper into the business side of the creative industry.

Our goal is to equip DJs and other creatives with the knowledge and connections they need to thrive in this dynamic landscape,” said David Quaye, the Event Coordinator.

The Ghana DJ Clinic is powered by Smirnoff, a brand that has been deeply embedded in Ghanaian pop culture. Just as Smirnoff brings energy to any gathering, DJs are the driving force that keeps the party alive.

This collaboration is a unique opportunity to connect with talented DJs across the country, recognize their contributions, and further solidify their importance in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The 2024 edition is proudly supported by Korba, GhanaMusic, Joy Prime, Electroland Ghana, the Ghana Library Authority, and the Creative Arts Council of Ghana.

Ghana DJ Clinic is produced by leading events production company Merqury Republic.

