Ghanaians are not receptive to new characters – Safo Newman Responds to Criticism

Safo Newman, the Ghanaian artist who took the internet by storm earlier this year with his viral hit “Akokoa,” has spoken out against criticisms of his unique style and personality.

In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the artist addressed the skepticism surrounding his niche in Ghana’s music space. He highlighted cultural resistance to unconventional personalities as a concerning factor.

Known for his distinctive approach to artistry, Safo Newman has faced mixed reactions from fans and social media users. While his music has gained traction, his style has sparked conversations, with some questioning his place in the Ghanaian music scene.

Safo Newman. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM

“You have to be different, and I think Ghanaians are probably not very receptive to new characters. Elsewhere, there are more daring people who come out. There are people with different personalities. They cover their faces, some, their entire body. But I think over here, we’re overly attuned to one way.”

The promising talent’ss commentary sheds light on a broader challenge for artists who dare to step outside conventional norms in Ghana’s creative industry. Safo Newman’s confidence in his individuality, however, remains unshaken.

Watch