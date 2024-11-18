Jesus Reigns! Afia Ayiwah leaves banking for music

Afia Ayiwah, a talented gospel musician, has made the bold decision to leave a promising banking career and pursue her true passion for music.

This choice has sparked conversations about the importance of following one’s dreams, even in a world driven by conventional career paths.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio on Day Break Hitz, Afia shared that music has always been a part of her life.

Watch Jesus Reigns by Afia Ayiwah

“Music is in our family, and my mum has always supported me and my sisters. She’s always happy when she hears us sing and even bought us tapes to help us learn song lyrics,” she said.

Afia’s musical journey began at age 11 when she started writing her own songs. She was involved in school choirs and even formed a group, Fire Sisters, with her sisters, performing at various churches.

All these experiences fueled her decision to transition to a full-time gospel artist.

Afia Ayiwah

Despite the challenges of leaving a secure job, Afia is confident that with God’s help and the support of her new management team, Media Excel Productions, she will achieve success.

Her new single, “Jesus Reigns,” is now available on all platforms. Stream it to support her journey.

