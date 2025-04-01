Ad imageAd image
2025 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Find out the hottest songs in Ghana for Week #13 Ending March 29th 2024.

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
Week #13 Ending March 29th 2025PWL
1.Excellent by Kojo Blak & Kelvyn Boy1111
2.So It Goes by Black Sherif & Fireboy DML282
3.Lord I’m Amazed by Black Sherif393
4.For The Popping by King Paluta1204
5.Gyidi Kese by Piesie Esther555
6.Next Door by Kojo Blak & Sarkodie638
7.Jo Lese by Shatta Wale667
8.Very Soon by Fameye1266
9.Watch Me by Empress Gifty5219
10.Shake It To The Max by MOLIY & Silent Addy101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH is compiled every week by Ghana Music.
2025 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
